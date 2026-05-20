“That Would Be a Drastic Change”: ESPN Insider Puts NCAA on Alert as Brendan Sorsby Files Injunction

One storyline making waves across college football is the return of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, a development that has reignited buzz throughout the CFB world and especially across X. ESPN analyst Pat McAfee amplified the conversation with insider Pete Thamel after sharing the news on Twitter, adding even more momentum to an already headline-grabbing update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t think there’s a bigger story in college football than the status and eligibility of Brendan Sorsby… His legal team filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, which would allow him to play this year,” Thamel said on the Pat McAfee Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

After seeking treatment for a gambling addiction, Brendan Sorsby filed for an injunction against the NCAA on Monday, seeking his college eligibility for the 2026 college football season. McAfee on PSM live with Pete Thamel gave a better outlook on the whole situation and what the Sorsby legal team is planning to do.

“What Sorsby’s legal team appears to want to be doing with this lawsuit is getting clarity. Will he be able to play? Will he not be able to play? They need to. So that’s a June 15th hearing, which is what they asked for in Lovick, and he would have to declare for the supplemental draft. The legal documents say by June 22… So essentially, if you cut through the legal lease, it is an attempt at clarity for decision-making moving forward for Brendan Sorsby,” Thamel further stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, the NCAA has treated gambling by players like a simple line in the sand: bet on sports, lose your eligibility. If Sorsby wins, that line could bend. It would mean the NCAA suddenly has to treat a gambling addiction as a health issue, not just a crime. That would be a drastic change in how the system treats its athletes. This will happen in Lubbock, Texas, and the NCAA would travel down there, and Sorsby and his team, which has already pitched a resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a couple of months after bagging a reported $5.1 million package from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the star quarterback now stands to lose his eligibility. He reportedly placed more than 10,000 bets over multiple years, averaging close to 20 wagers per day. According to his team, he has since entered a residential treatment facility to address what they described as a serious addiction. While the decision marked a necessary step in confronting a situation that abruptly cast uncertainty over his future, the consequences surrounding the controversy remain significant and far-reaching.

“Still, the injunction is pretty simple and clear about what they want. They basically want to say that the NCA should have no jurisdiction over ruling on Brendan Sosby, and he would be eligible to play. Now you are right, Pat, that this is unprecedented for a gambling case,” Thamel continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This case is drastically different because it is under the guise of gambling, which had been a fairly black-and-white issue. You think about Jameson Williams and the NFL, right, like the bet in the facility, and he was immediately suspended, and there has been that one that just kind of comes to mind first, and there was a case.”

While seeking injunctions to preserve or regain eligibility has become increasingly common across college athletics, this case stands apart from the usual disputes involving redshirt years or medical hardship waivers. It would be a tricky hearing for the NCAA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: X

In the NFL, betting on your own sport is treated like a quick, clean rule violation. College football has always copied that strict playbook. But this case is different: here, a player is saying he’s struggling with an addiction, not trying to cheat. If the court sides with him, the NCAA can’t pretend that gambling is just a simple “yes or no” rule anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only way for Sorsby to make his way back to the field is if the NCAA accepts that gambling addiction is a medical issue, not a permanent disqualifier. That would be a drastic change in how the system treats athletes.

“For Brendan Sosby to play college football in 2026, something seismic would have to happen,” Pete Thamel added. While we wait to see what the outcome of that injunction turns out to be, there are questions regarding what happens to the Texas Tech QB after the verdict is out.

What’s next for Sorsby if he loses/wins the injunction?

Kessler and his legal team have argued that he never wagered on any game in which he actually played. Instead, they contend the issue stemmed from a gambling addiction reflected in a pattern of low-stakes bets on events such as Australian Open women’s doubles matches, Turkish basketball, and Romanian soccer, rather than any attempt at financial gain or competitive manipulation. They maintain that his behavior should be viewed and treated like any other form of addiction, not as a scheme to profit from the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a court grants Brendan Sorsby the injunction, which he filed in a venue many consider favorable to Texas Tech in Lubbock County, the legal process will likely allow him to continue playing. That outcome would also clear the path for him to move forward under the school’s reported $6 million commitment for the 2026 season.

From what sources indicate, the expectation in that scenario would be for Sorsby to remain with the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the case works its way through the courts, adding another layer of significance to an already closely watched dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Sorsby does not secure the injunction and ultimately loses his eligibility, entering the NFL’s supplemental draft would quickly emerge as a serious option if not the most likely path forward. Such a move would represent a dramatic shift brought on less by on-field performance and more by the legal and eligibility uncertainty surrounding his situation, underscoring just how high the stakes have become for both his college future and professional trajectory.