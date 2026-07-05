“That’s a Difficult Thing When You’re a Manning”: Ex-Texas HC Reveals Biggest Challenge Awaiting Arch Manning

Arch Manning didn’t live up to expectations in his first year as a starter for Steve Sarkisian. However, not all of his struggles were of his own doing. Texas’s run game never got going, and even the O-line didn’t help its QB. Heading into the 2026 season, Arch is again in Heisman conversations. With plenty of naysayers doubting his talent, he has found support in a former Texas head coach.

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“I’m so impressed with Arch because he will listen. He wants to learn, and he’s very careful and smart,” Former Texas HC Mack Brown said during his appearance on The Stampede on July 1. “He’s always very classy and handles himself well with the media.”

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Brown was the last head coach to have won a national championship at Austin. In 2005, with Vince Young as his signal-caller, Brown went undefeated before beating USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl to win the natty. He understands what it takes for a QB to rally the team. And Arch is doing that despite everything that comes with his family name.

“He’s also learning to be a leader, and that’s a difficult thing when you’re a Manning because everybody says he gets all the attention, so he’s got to handle that in the locker room. He gets more money than the rest of them to handle the locker room, and that’s a difficult thing,” Brown said.

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As the grandson of Archie and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch has always been in the spotlight and media glare since his high school days. His $5.4M NIL deal, the highest on the roster, amplifies the spotlight he already carries.

Manning took a minute to get his footing at the start of last season but slowly found his rhythm. His performances against Michigan and Texas A&M proved he was worth the hype. In the Citrus Bowl against the Wolverines, Manning showed his magic in the first offensive play of the game, scoring on a stunning 60-yard touchdown run. Texas demolished the Wolverines in a 41-27 win, with the QB gaining 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Against Texas A&M, Manning stole the spotlight with a game-clinching touchdown in Austin, securing a 27-17 win.

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Brown believes that Manning is not the only one at fault for Texas’s struggles last year; the real culprit is the structure. When Manning is on the field, he is mostly surrounded by inexperienced freshmen and transfer pieces who often make mistakes like dropping balls or missing blocks. Taking a quick detour into the past to explain his analysis, he cited Quinn Ewers as an example. During Ewers’ time, he had an experienced offensive line, synchronized wide receivers, and reliable playmakers.

“It’s not just hype, this guy’s a really talented player, and some are jealous because of the name, some are jealous because of the hype, Brown said. “He didn’t ask for any of that. He was born into that family, and he has taken it as a positive, which he should.”

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Arch Manning’s football family tree

Archie Manning, his grandfather and Ole Miss legend, is a College Football Hall of Famer and 2-time Pro Bowler. Arch has inherited many of his grandad’s skills, including his speed.

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Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, was also a touted WR at Ole Miss, but his football journey was cut short before his freshman year after he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. His uncle Peyton Manning became one of the NFL’s greatest QBs.

The youngest son of Archie, Eli Manning, followed in the footsteps of his father and played for Ole Miss. Like the rest of the family, he too has 2 Super Bowl championships and a Super Bowl MVP with the New York Giants to his name. That legacy is exactly the locker room burden Brown warns about.