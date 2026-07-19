“That’s an Extra Gap”: UNC’s Bill Belichick Opens Up on Biggest Hurdle He Never Had to Face in the NFL

For most of his career in New England, Bill Belichick did things a certain way and built elite defenses. He simply handcuffed the opposing QBs, and magic happened as he won those 6 Super Bowls. Now, at UNC, he is facing a renewed test due to his inexperience in coaching at the college level. College offenses are entirely different, and handcuffing the QBs is rarely the option for defenses.

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“You got guys downfield on screens. It’s everything,” Bill Belichick said about college offenses on ACC Kickoff on July 18. “The quarterback runs changes the running game because the quarterback pulls the ball. That’s an extra gap you have to defend. And in the NFL, a lot of those, okay, you run it once, but again, you’re five yards, and we’ll take care of you, and that’ll be the end of that.”

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College offenses deploy RPOs on 1 in 5 plays, far more than the NFL’s 8%, forcing defenses to constantly account for QB run threats. Not just that, FBS offenses also throw far more passes behind the line of scrimmage and use quarterback runs as a regular part of the running game. The intermediate passing game also matters more in the NFL, where quarterbacks must consistently hit throws between 10 and 20 yards. That changes the quarterback’s job. A college QB often reads one defender after the snap.

“I mean the X’s and O’s, some rules, you know, unbalanced lines and things like that, definitely [are] different. Hash marks change things a little bit,” Belichick said about the difference between college schemes and those in the NFL. “I’d say the passing game. It’s more of a running game in college football.”

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College defenses cannot treat dual-threat QBs as non-runners; space outside invites quick passes, while QB runs are a core part of the offense. In the NFL, quarterbacks still make checks, read coverage, and control protections. But the passing demands are more complex. They must attack tighter windows, handle disguised coverages, and often work through more detailed progressions.

This gap-running threat is why college defenses face a fundamentally different QB challenge than NFL defenses, which judge QBs on pre-snap reads and post-snap progressions. That’s why a defense needs an extra defender near the box without completely abandoning the pass. College defenses also face wider formations, fast tempos, unbalanced lines, and more plays designed to create space rather than win a traditional one-on-one matchup. That creates difficulties for coaches like Bill Belichick, who has spent his whole life coaching in the NFL.

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Last season, Bill Belichick saw mixed results on defense. His UNC allowed 349.4 yards per game while conceding 26.2 PPG. Overall, the Tar Heels ranked in the middle of the pack among all FBS teams. One thing that he may want to fix is the number of touchdowns UNC allowed (37 on 117 opponent drives).