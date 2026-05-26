“That’s Concerning”: Steve Sarkisian Worried About Job Security After $8M Coach’s Firing

Since taking over, Steve Sarkisian has completely revitalized Texas and has a solid 48–20 record. He even led the Longhorns to two CFP appearances: 2023 in the Big 12 and 2024 in the SEC. But Texas hasn’t won a national title yet, and entering his sixth season with them, that puts his job security in jeopardy, despite a contract extension through 2031. And this case only intensified for Sarkisian following a coach’s firing in 2025.

“I watched a coach get fired five games into a season last year after being in the semifinals the year before. That’s concerning to me about the health of our sport,” said Sarkisian, reported by ON3’s Pete Nakos.

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Sark is referring to the firing of James Franklin from PSU last season. Franklin’s tenure with the Nittany Lions was guaranteed through 2031, after signing a 10-year contract extension in 2021. Under the coach, PSU even reached the CFP semifinal in 2024; following that, the Lions entered the 2025 season with the No. 2 preseason rank; they even started the season with a 3-0 record.

But a run of losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern led to Franklin’s firing. The team decided to go with the decision even though they had to pay him a $49.7 million buyout. This proves a massive buyout can’t save Sarkisian’s job with the Longhorns, in case the team faces a similar fate.

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In this scenario, the Texas coach suggests the urgency of winning a title in 2026. Following a 9-4 season, this season the Longhorns secured a No. 3-ranked portal class, which included elite talents like Cam Coleman, Rasheem Biles, Hollywood Smothers, and more. Even their 2026 roster contains players like Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, and so on. Despite that, Texas has to translate those talents into on-field success if Sark wants to save his job.

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If Texas fires him in 2026 without cause, the Longhorns owe a $55 million buyout to Steve Sarkisian. But there’s a twist: if they fire him before December 31, 2026, then there’s a “mitigation” of damages; after January 1, 2027, it will disappear. Regardless of this fact, Sarkisian reaffirms his commitment to Texas.

Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to leave anytime soon

After starting in 2021 as a Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian was linked to NFL teams during the 2025 coaching carousel following his background as an NFL OC. But the coach continuously shut down those rumors to focus on the Longhorns’ success. Now, the coach ensures his long-term stay in Austin.

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“This is the longest I’ve been at a job in my career. Six years. I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for that. I mean this when I say this, I hope I retire at the University of Texas,” said Sarkisian at the National Football Foundation Touchdown Club event in Houston

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Under his leadership, Texas saw a transition from a sub-.500 team into a national championship contender. But you can’t overlook those NFL rumors because his representative reportedly expressed a desire to move to the league. However, the coach stated those reports were “wildly inaccurate.”

“I’d love to touch on this, so bear with me for a second because it really pisses me off that one person can make a report that in turn the entire media sports world runs with as factual,” said Sarkisian during a win against Mississippi State in overtime. “To the point where my agency and my agents have to put out a statement that they have never done. Historically, CAA, Jimmy Sexton, and Ed Marynowitz never do that. But I had to do that to protect my locker room and my team.”

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With his job potentially on the line, coach Sarkisian will be hoping he can lead the Longhorns to success. While NFL teams have expressed a desire to bring him on, he will be looking to finish what he started in college and help Texas win the championship before taking that next step.