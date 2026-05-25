“That’s Foul”: Shilo Sanders Plays Dirty Against Sister Shelomi in Family Challenge

There’s never a dull moment in the Sanders family. And whenever something related to Coach Prime’s children goes viral, Shilo is often at the heart of it. This time, it involved a long-standing debate. Is the former Colorado safety better at Basketball than his sister, Shelomi?

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And there was only one way to settle the debate. The two siblings must go against each other. Shelomi arrived at Shilo’s house in Miami with her mother, Pilar, to finally settle the beef over a 1v1 basketball matchup from three years ago.

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At the time, Shelomi beat Shilo in a 1v1 game in Colorado. However, Shilo recently argued that he had intentionally let his sister win to build her confidence. In between, Shelomi even dropped a diss video, arguing that she could beat her brother in several sports, including table tennis. All that trash-talking led us to this moment.

In the latest game, posted on Shilo’s YouTube channel, the banter started the moment Shelomi walked into Shilo’s house. He even said that she is allowed to stay only for the duration of the game. When the game started, the dirty game officially began.

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“I was getting warmed up. Damn, bro. That’s a foul. Are you serious?” Shelomi complained at one point during the game. “All right, bro. Come on, bro. First play. He reached across and basically hugged me. And you’re going to miss that first play?

The rest of the game was no less than an NBA matchup as the court quickly heated up. When Shilo scored his 3rd basket, the trash talk poured like rain.

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“And I’mma send this to your daddy and your mommy watching right now. Don’t disrespect me. Don’t disrespect me. B–ty face,” Shilo said to taunt her little sister.

The Division I basketball player found herself down 3-0 early, but that’s when she flipped the switch. Channeling her inner Michael Jordan, Shelomi hit Shilo with a slick fake before driving in for a tough bucket. She wasn’t going easy on her brother, and even had a little tussle, which the game’s fake referee had to intervene to break up.

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After the tough game and a good fight from both sides, Shilo took the crown home for being better at basketball than her Shelomi. Although Shelomi asked for a rematch, the Prince had already taken his throne home.

Relationship between the Sanders children

Shilo and Shelomi are always in a beef with each other over one thing or the other, but again, that’s the beauty of the bond between a sister and a brother. Despite their differences, the two never miss a chance to take shots at each other. They have been each other’s constant support, even during Shilo’s NFL rocky journey. Shelomi was seen standing on the stands, cheering for her brother.

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While the Sanders siblings all carry the family’s chaotic energy, the third musketeer of the trio, Shedeur Sanders, is often considered the calm and composed one. No matter the moment, the three always show up for each other. Shilo and Shelomi even celebrated with a dance alongside Shedeur after he finally heard his name called in the NFL Draft following a long and emotional wait.

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It was a double celebration at the Sanders’ residence recently, as a week before Shelomi’s graduation, Shedeur also threw his graduation cap in the air. Shelomi started her journey at Jackson State in 2022 alongside her brother, Shedeur. She was a recruit from Rockwall-Heath High School and appeared in two games for Jackson State.