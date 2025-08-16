’That’s Hard’: Dylan Raiola Makes Major Archie Wilson Admission after 19-YO Nebraska Freshman’s Family Left Emotional

Something’s different in Lincoln this year, and it’s not just because of the five-star quarterback under center. The Huskers have a new freshman punter from Australia. And in just a few weeks, Archie Wilson has gone from an unknown name to a global sensation. The 19-year-old’s story spilled into the national spotlight after a press conference where he broke down talking about the pain of leaving his family halfway across the world.

“I love them a lot. I have two little brothers and a mom and dad. That’s the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them,” he said, before stepping away to compose himself. Inside the Huskers’ facility, the moment hit just as hard. Raiola said the team played the video in a meeting.

And recently, Nebraska star QB Dylan Raiola himself addressed the media and didn’t hold back when asked about his teammate’s adjustment. “We showed the clip in the team meeting, and I think I myself got chicken skin seeing that,” Raiola said. “I remember when Archie came on his visit and his parents came from Australia, and they were just explaining like the travel to get here. I couldn’t really believe that, yo, this is what they gotta do just to be in Lincoln, Nebraska. He deserves all the praise that he’s getting. That’s hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Boston College at Nebraska Dec 28, 2024 Bronx, NY, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola 15 looks on before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20241228_vtc_cb6_0514

AD

The quarterback compared Wilson’s transition to learning an entirely new language. “It’s like trying to learn German while we speak English,” Raiola added. “He’s kicking in yards here, but back home it’s meters. It’s a real transition, and you kind of just plop him down in the middle of the United States, and he’s gotta grow up quick. And we’ve seen nothing but that from him.” What really won Raiola over, though, is Wilson’s skillset. He didn’t just praise him for adjusting off the field, but for bringing a bag of tricks most punters only dream of. “It’s pretty cool to watch someone roll left, kick left, roll right, kick with his right foot, then roll left and kick with his left. He’s got everything in his bag,” Raiola said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wilson has already become a strategic weapon for the team. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 215 pounds, Archie Wilson brings an elite rugby-style punt that’s top-tier precision over volume. He also played Australian Rules football at Haileybury College, where he was a key defender, scoring 12 goals in 11 games, and now transitions those athletic skills into punts that can place opponents deep. And while Raiola and his teammates are rallying around him in Lincoln, the emotional ripple of Wilson’s journey reached all the way back home.

Family’s emotional reaction from across the world

While Nebraska fans and teammates were taken aback by Wilson’s vulnerable press conference, no one felt it more deeply than his parents back in Australia. Lee, his father, revealed that the family hadn’t planned on watching the clip right away, especially since Archie himself had messaged them to “ignore the press conference.” But when the footage started making the rounds online, they couldn’t resist. “It happened quickly, and it kind of took us all by surprise when we watched it,” Lee admitted. “The tears started, there was a bit of a family hug, then we sat in silence and processed it for a bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Archie’s mother, Jessica, the emotions were just as strong but mixed with a mother’s instinctive reassurance. “I spoke to him as soon as I woke up yesterday morning. He was absolutely fine,” she explained. “You can see when he walks off at the end of the video, he’s fine, he just broke down in those few moments.” And really, who could blame him? Moving from Australia to the heart of Nebraska, leaving behind everything familiar, and adjusting to the demands of Division I football, it’s not an easy task for a 19-year-old.

From Dylan Raiola admitting he got goosebumps to his parents tearing up back home, it’s clear his journey has struck a chord. And the best part? The season hasn’t even started yet. If this is what he’s shown in just a few short weeks, Husker fans might be watching the rise of something pretty special.