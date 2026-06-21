“That’s Hilarious”: Deion Sanders’ Son Takes The High Road After New Rumors on His Failed Football Career

Deion Sanders Jr. has long been the first line of defense whenever criticism or false narratives surround the Sanders family. This time, however, his response was different. When an X parody account turned its attention toward him and mocked his football career, many expected Bucky to fire back as he often has in the past. Instead, he chose to take the high road.

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“Deion Sanders Jr announces he’s walking on at Colorado. Sanders Jr will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after playing at SMU in 2013. ‘I want to carry on my family name and legacy. Me and my dad are going to make Colorado great again,” a parody account NO3 wrote on X yesterday.

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Instead of reacting harshly, Bucky laughed it off and wrote, “lol that’s hilarious.”

The reaction was starkly different than a previous incident when he hit back at Shane Tuttle’s parody post.

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Shane Tuttle runs a prominent parody account on X and posts sarcastic news involving college football entities. On June 8, he posted a similar news announcement that Deion Sanders has barred CU freshman players from earning NIL money. Instead, Sanders seemingly instructed his players to “earn” their money and called playing college football a “privilege.” Deion Jr, unaware of the X account’s history, took the bait.

“When the hate doesn’t work, they start telling lies,” Deion Jr wrote on his X account, reacting to Tuttle’s post. Although the fake quote had no basis in reality, the incident showed how protective Bucky is of his family. In 2025, videos caused rumors that Shedeur had bought a Rolls-Royce worth around $500,000. Deion Jr. explained that the vehicle was actually brought to him as a sample and was not a purchase by his younger brother.

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Not just that, through his Well of Media YouTube account, he supported Shedeur after his unexpected NFL draft slide. He released the music video “No Sympathy,” showing behind-the-scenes footage of the family’s emotions during the draft and turning disappointment into motivation. Bucky was even present with Coach Prime constantly when he recovered from cancer. But long before becoming the Sanders family’s camera operator and media strategist, Deion Jr. had his own football journey.

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Deion Jr is not the ‘failed’ SMU football player anymore

He played wide receiver for SMU from 2013 to 2015. During that time, he recorded 30 receptions for 233 yards. He even set a kick return record with 15 kickoffs for 372 yards for the team. However, unlike his father, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and his brothers Shedeur and Shilo, his football path did not lead to the NFL.

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“Yeah. It’s a smaller university, but now they’re in the ACC. But you know, it’s nothing but a lot of rich kids. Like you had the Albertson’s kids that were there when I was there; a lot of the Kennedys were there,” Sanders Jr said about his time at SMU on Mr. Organik’s podcast this month. “It was, if we knew what we knew now back then, we probably would have mingled more or just socialized more. Because the football players, you are the only black people at the school.”

Deion Jr. founded Well Off Media (more than 650K subscribers now) and became the person responsible for documenting the Sanders family’s journey. His cameras have captured everything from Deion Sanders’ coaching rise at Colorado to behind-the-scenes moments involving players and family members. As per the Washington Post, his documentary-style content even helped bring an unmatched level of access to the Colorado football program, especially on social media.

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Today, public opinion around Deion Jr. is much different from the early idea of him being just another Sanders family member. While he never became an NFL player, he created a successful media business and helped control the family’s own narrative.