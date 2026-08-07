“That’s Pressure”: Deion Sanders Almost Loses Cool During CU Media Session Amid Former Coach’s Heartbreaking Life Update

Pressure is relative inside the media room at Boulder. When reporters pressed Deion Sanders about football stress after a grueling three-win season, the Hall of Famer nearly snapped. Sanders leaned forward, visibly annoyed that game scores were being elevated to life-or-death struggles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I apply pressure. I don’t feel pressure,” Deion Sanders said via 9NEWS. “You know what pressure is? A single mama trying to make ends meet… There’s a person laying up in the hospital right now with cancer… That’s pressure. This is football. I’m really good at this. I can play this. I can coach this. I can do this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders’ answer drew a hard line between football criticism and real-life hardship, making it clear he wasn’t interested in treating the two as equals. His response carried extra weight because it came around the time when he had publicly supported former Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed. She revealed the life-threatening medical crisis that nearly claimed her life.

“I experienced the darkest moment of my life,” Reed posted on X. “Many thought I took a break, but those close to me knew I was fighting for life. ICU for 2 months, intubated and placed on a ventilator, collapsed lungs and failed kidneys. Family was called in to prepare for the worst. But GOD!!”

Get the Essentially CFB Newsletter. Rivalries, rankings, recruiting, coaching moves, and game action nationwide — your complete college football briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders quickly shared her message in his own words of encouragement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Always praying for you and stay strong and don’t stop Believing!” he wrote.

Yet back on the dais, reporters refused to drop last year’s record. As another question about past failures came around, Sanders cut the reporter off. His voice hardened, shifting from reflective mentor to an irritated head coach done answering for things in the rearview mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re so stuck on last year, and I’m gone,” he said. “We have a whole new team… a whole new staff, and you are still talking about last year. We don’t think like that. I could try my best to sit here and turn my neck all the way around, and it won’t go backwards. So, I’m right here, man.”

Forget last season’s roster. Most of those faces have moved on. Sanders rebuilt the entire program through the transfer portal, bringing in 66 new faces. The leadership shifted dramatically too, with Brennan Marion taking over the offense and Chris Marve stepping in to run the defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the field, administrator Fernando Lovo stepped in to work alongside Sanders following Rick George’s transition. On the field, the future rests on sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis. Surrounded by defensive portal transfers, Lewis represents the fresh start Sanders keeps demanding the press pay attention to.

Coaches are judged by scoreboard results, and Colorado will face intense scrutiny every single Saturday. But as Sanders made clear during an uncomfortable media session, a football game is just a game. Real pressure belongs to those in hospital rooms like Coach Reed, fighting battles that standard wins and losses can never measure.