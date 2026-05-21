“That’s Your Job”: Ex-SEC HC Sides With Lane Kiffin Who Blames Ole Miss AD for Exit

The tension between Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss has only amplified following the new LSU head coach’s claim that if the Rebels’ AD had allowed him to coach, they could have won the national title. But Keith Carter’s decision to bar Kiffin came after he accepted the LSU job, and even LSU’s AD admitted he agreed with Ole Miss. Yet, for Kiffin’s controversial move, a former OSU head coach pointed out Carter’s fault.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If there’s going to be a rule, for example, there’s been some stuff going on in college sports in the last couple years, that how is the athletic director not involved?” said Urban Meyer during his Wednesday appearance on The Triple Option podcast. “You know, that’s his job—to oversee the athletic department.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You see some of these violations or see some of these, whether it’s not cooperative or something like that with the NCAA. To me, the AD—that’s your job—is to do that. So I would somehow, in this new legislation, if it gets antitrust exempted, I would certainly make it part of it that they are hands-off until after the season is over,” added Meyer, referring to the process of retaining Kiffin until the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Urban Meyer isn’t necessarily defending Lane Kiffin’s exit. He’s saying Keith Carter did what any AD should do, and that is to protect his program. But here’s the twist Meyer is hinting at: the system itself set Kiffin up for this mess. When the calendar forces a coach to choose between his current team and his family’s financial future, maybe the fault isn’t the man who chose. Maybe the fault are the rules that made him choose at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately after leading Ole Miss to an 11-1 regular season, Kiffin accepted a massive $91M contract to take over the head coaching vacancy at SEC rival LSU. Following that, the coach stated that he and the rest of the roster wanted him to remain on the sidelines to finish what they started. But Carter flatly denied Kiffin’s request to coach the Rebels in their first-ever CFP run because Kiffin had technically become a rival coach, and allowing him would have felt like an effort to “steal our shine.”

Meyer echoed the same sentiment, comparing Kiffin’s situation to his own departure from Utah to Florida in 2004. The Utes administration allowed Meyer to return and coach them to a victory in the Fiesta Bowl when he took the Florida job. But Kiffin’s move was “a whole different animal” because he walked out on his roster to join a direct division and conference rival, making a seamless transition nearly impossible for Ole Miss to accommodate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin isn’t pointing fingers at Keith Carter directly. In fact, he called Carter’s move “understandable” and expressed disdain toward the college football calendar. The broken timeline that forces coaches to pick between loyalty to their players and securing a nine-figure contract before recruits scatter to the four winds. That’s the corner Kiffin says college football’s calendar puts every coach in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, I wish the timing was different. There was no way around it. Tried to do everything possible to still coach and, obviously, that was [athletic director Keith Carter’s] decision and understandable,” said the LSU head coach. “Do I still wish that had happened? Yeah, I do. I wish that would have been allowed to happen. Maybe we would have won it all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But without Kiffin, the Rebels showed their potential under Pete Golding’s leadership, defeating TCU and Georgia in the 2025 CFP run. Yet, their loss to Miami ended their title hopes.

Verge Ausberry’s huge confession regarding Lane Kiffin’s move

Lane Kiffin’s LSU move turned incredibly toxic in Oxford, and the coach admitted that the “ugly exit” deeply affected him. But according to Kiffin, he had no options without taking the LSU job. While NIL and the chase for national championships are often cited as reasons for his exit, he confirmed he faced recruiting hurdles at Ole Miss because of the Rebels’ racial history and lack of campus diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he wanted to coach Ole Miss for a CFP run. He tried so hard to make that happen, but Ole Miss didn’t agree. Here’s where Ausberry confessed Ole Miss was right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d probably be like, ‘Nah, we ain’t doing that. No,'” said Ausberry in an interview with USA Today. “But that hand wasn’t dealt. If I’m Ole Miss, I probably would’ve made the same decision. I know LSU would’ve made the same decision. I don’t blame anybody.”

LSU and Ole Miss are scheduled to play each other in Week 3 of the 2026 season, marking Kiffin’s highly anticipated return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.