“The House Was Empty”: Ex-Fiancé of Deion Sanders’ Daughter Opens Up About Their Split Like Never Before

R&B singer Jacquees has shared his most detailed account yet of why his relationship with Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, came to an end. Speaking on The Breakfast Club on July 29, the singer reflected on the breakup, admitted where he believes he made mistakes, and explained why their engagement never led to marriage.

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Looking back, he admitted he could have handled some situations better, but he also said he believes everything happened for a reason. The clearest sign that the relationship had ended came after he returned from touring. He recalled walking into his home and finding it empty because Deiondra had already moved out.

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“I was on tour with Dej, and she left,” Jacquees said. “So that’s how it happened. I was on the road, and then I came back home, the house was empty. I was just like that. You remember the tour stuff? It was basically like, I was trying to separate everything. She wanted it to be together. And I wouldn’t let her come to be a part of like what we were doing creatively.”

Jacquees said the breakup was not caused by one dramatic incident. Instead, he described it as the result of life pulling them in different directions. He explained that his music career remained his biggest focus and that he still had personal goals he wanted to achieve. According to him, he needed a partner who fully understood that lifestyle.

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One of the biggest issues involved Jacquees’ work with fellow singer Dej Loaf. The pair reunited to promote another F–k a Friend Zone project, leading to widespread speculation that they were romantically involved. Jacquees denied cheating during the interview. He said he intentionally kept his personal life and creative work separate. The timing never worked, including one occasion when Deiondra unexpectedly arrived at a video shoot. He now believes he could have handled those moments differently.

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The relationship had already faced public pressure before the separation. In early 2025, Deiondra Sanders claimed she was not allowed to attend Jacquees’ music video shoots with Dej Loaf. She accused the two artists of spreading rumors about their relationship to promote their album. Social media arguments followed, with both sides responding through posts and interviews. Months later, Deiondra admitted she had ignored repeated warnings from her family and even from people close to Jacquees because she was deeply in love.

Despite those problems, Jacquees insisted he did not stop fighting for the relationship. He said many of those efforts happened privately. However, he eventually decided against continuing public arguments because they had a child together. Even after the breakup, he repeatedly stressed that he still has love and respect for Deiondra, regardless of what either side says publicly.

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Jacquees opens up about his son’s upbringing

The singer addressed Deion Sanders directly during the interview. When asked whether he felt he had disappointed the Colorado head coach, Jacquees answered that only “a little bit.” He explained that he believes Coach Prime understands him because of their similar backgrounds. He admitted that the Colorado head coach probably wished the relationship had lasted. According to him, the last time they met was during Memorial Day at Sanders’ home the previous year.

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“That I’m not a good father,” Jacquees said about the biggest misconception about him. “Because I’m a great father. I do everything for my son. It’s a misconception that Deion Sanders does everything for my son, and I don’t. I do everything for my son. So no disrespect to him or anybody, but it’s my job to do that, and I do that willingly. I’m not one of those dads that just pay child support and be like, ‘Hey, man, go get it from your mom.”

Deion Sanders himself has generally avoided publicly criticizing Jacquees. During Deiondra’s pregnancy, Coach Prime reacted with support rather than anger. Deiondra later revealed that many family members were upset with how Jacquees had treated her. However, she said her father understood her situation because he knew about her long struggle with fibroids and fertility problems.

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When Deiondra first announced the pregnancy, Sanders publicly congratulated her and expressed excitement about becoming a grandfather. However, Snow’s birth came after an unusually difficult pregnancy. Deiondra Sanders previously revealed she had undergone four myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroids before conceiving.

Moreover, doctors had also warned that pregnancy would be difficult and considered her high-risk. Snow was finally born on August 9, 2024. The date carried special meaning because he shares a birthday with his grandfather, Deion Sanders.