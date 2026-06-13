“The Only Reason”: Deion Sanders’ Plans for Son Shedeur Derailed Till July as Browns QB Battle Takes New Turn

Shedeur Sanders is having a totally different NFL career than his father. While Deion was a guaranteed starter in any team he played for, his QB son is having to earn that spot. However, Shedeur is not shaken by it, as Coach Prime revealed in a conversation with Deion Jr., who was at the Cleveland Browns’ Thursday’s mandatory minicamp.

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“I can tell when he’s comfortable from his conversations, from, you know, we talked the evening and all that. He’s comfortable. He’s very comfortable,” Deion Sanders said.

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But he can’t personally go and witness the strides Shedeur has taken. Not until next month because he’s occupied at Colorado.

“I want to come to see it. I hope I don’t have to wait until they start camps in July. And I may have to. Actually, the only reason I’m not there is that I’m here with our camp right now with the youth. [That] Camp is going good.”

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The Buffs hosted their annual youth camp this week, as they welcomed hundreds of young athletes to Boulder for two days. It wasn’t a usual football camp. The young athletes reportedly got a chance to step on the Folsom field and play there. Coach Prime himself guided the athletes as he shared a photo smiling on his golf cart.

As for Shedeur, Coach Prime’s son is currently locked into an intense QB battle with fellow Browns QB DeShaun Watson, who is on a five-year, $230 million contract. The latter missed the 2025 season due to an injury. Since he’s guaranteed $46 million salary next season, the Browns are hoping to utilise him as a starter despite disappointing returns since his move from the Texans.

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Last year, Shedeur’s selection by the Browns came amid serious doubts about whether his style would translate to the pros. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was the QB3 behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Flacco started the season, and then Gabriel got his chance. However, an injury ruled him out, and Shedeur got his break. He wasn’t flawless, and there were issues with consistency, accuracy, and his pocket presence. Gradually, though, he has improved on that.

The biggest improvement from Shedeur has been his command of the offense. Earlier in the offseason, Browns coaches wanted him to process faster and avoid trying to make every play a spectacular one. On one practice day, Shedeur handled all first-team 11-on-11 reps while Watson worked with the second unit. The next day, the roles switched. By the end of mandatory minicamp, GM Andrew Berry and QBs coach Mike Bajakian saw real progress in Shedeur’s game.

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“He’s done a great job,” Bajakian said after a recent practice. “He is working his bu-t off to really master his craft, and it’s been fun to watch.” GM Andrew Berry, while appearing in an interview with the Cleveland Radio Station, called Shedeur’s growth “tremendous.”

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Deion Sanders has temporarily altered his plans to meet head coach Todd Monken

For the media, Shedeur is not just the Browns’ QB, but also the son of HoFer Deion Sanders. Every interception, every missed throw, and every bad practice clip spreads quickly across social media. That’s probably the reason Coach Prime has stayed away from the minicamps till now, even though he signaled plans last month to meet head coach Todd Monken.

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“I was supposed to go, actually, next week, but I’ve got to shoot a commercial, to Cleveland to meet [Monken],” Sanders said on Garrett Bush’s podcast last month.

“Because I want to meet him. Because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville, and I’ve had him for the last three [seasons], don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that. So, I anticipate, and I can’t wait to have that conversation with Coach Monken.”

Regardless, Shedeur is focused on the eye of the tiger. After the minicamp, he made it clear that he was not thinking about vacations or enjoying the offseason. “If I’m thinking about summer plans right now, my mind is in the wrong space,” he said yesterday. He added that his focus remains on football and preparing for training camp. That mentality is exactly what his father has always talked about.

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There’s a possibility that the Browns may go with Watson to start the next season. However, he’ll be under tremendous role, especially since Shedeur is well-likes by the fanbase. Even last year, the noise never stopped Gabriel was leading the offense.