“There Was Admiration”: OSU Legend Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Surprising Truth About Michigan

For Kirk Herbstreit, the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry was always personal. He grew up in Ohio, played for the Buckeyes, and was raised around the idea that beating the team up North mattered more than almost anything else on the schedule. But he says the rivalry did not always carry the same edge it does today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve seen on the Big Ten network, they’ll show this is years ago,” Kirk Herbstreit said on Bussin’ with the Boys’ August 25 Show. “They’ll show Archie Griffin, for example, and two or three of his Ohio State teammates, and they’ll have three or four Michigan guys that played in the same era. And they’ll walk through some stories, and it’s almost like they sound like teammates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re talking about the ’76 game, or they’re poking each other. But there’s admiration in the way they’re talking to each other. That’s how it was forever.”

Kirk Herbstreit grew up in a football culture where Ohio State and Michigan players often knew each other, particularly because so many Ohio prospects had to choose between the two schools. His own father played at Ohio State and later coached there, so Herbstreit was hardly neutral when it came to the Wolverines. Still, there was mutual respect when the 57-year-old broadcaster was growing up in Centerville, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then it changed,” Herbstreit said. “I think, around the David Boston, Charles Woodson era, like in 1997, 1998. Michigan started to kind of go to another level. They won a national championship in 1997.”

Charles Woodson arrived at Michigan and quickly became one of the biggest stars in college football. At the same time, Ohio State had David Boston, another major talent who became a first-team All-American in 1998. The 1997 game was where the rivalry picked up another gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan came in unbeaten and No. 1, while Ohio State was No. 4. There was no easing into it, either. Charles Woodson quickly became the story. He caught a 37-yard pass from Brian Griese to set up Michigan’s first touchdown, then took a punt 78 yards to the house later in the second quarter. Michigan won 20-14. Woodson went on to win the Heisman Trophy that year, becoming the first primarily defensive player to win the award. Michigan finished 12-0.

In reality, though, Michigan is officially listed alongside Nebraska as a 1997 national champion because the two major selectors split the title. Nebraska won the coaches’ poll while Michigan finished No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, Herbstreit chose to name Michigan, probably out of mutual respect, even though he is a staunch OSU supporter, former captain, and QB. However, that 1997 season changed the rivalry dynamics entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodson was not just another Michigan star. He had grown up in Ohio, had been heavily recruited by Ohio State, and then chose Michigan. By 1997, he was openly confident, and Ohio State’s David Boston was not exactly shy either. The two even got into a confrontation during the game. Herbstreit was watching all of this from a very personal spot.

Herbstreit was a former Ohio State QB who graduated in 1993. He had already finished his playing career and was only a few years removed from being inside the Buckeyes program. By 1997, he had started working in broadcasting and had joined ESPN’s College GameDay after getting his opportunity in 1996 at 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

A photograph from the matchup even shows Herbstreit on the sideline as Woodson runs back his famous punt return. Despite respecting Michigan, though, he is still a die-hard OSU fan and has instilled the same fandom in his family.

The current form of the rivalry is quite heated. The likes of Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh have also contributed to putting the 365-day focus on the matchup. The former Ohio State head coach even called out Bryce Underwood for saying the Ohio State game was just like any other. However, unlike in the past decade, the current Ohio State and Michigan teams are led by two measured head coaches.