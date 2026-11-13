“There Won’t Be Any…”: Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Seeks Help on Public Platform With Sad Christmas Announcement

Karrueche Tran sparked buzz online after sharing a Christmas decoration update that some outlets framed as a sad holiday announcement. With fans wondering if there was trouble between her and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the actress simply asked followers for advice on her living room setup while joking about having no gifts under the tree.

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“What can I put here to fill this gap, or is it ok? There won’t be any presents here at this house lol,” Deion Sanders’ girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, posted the Instagram story, giving followers a glimpse of her Christmas preparations and bringing renewed attention to her relationship with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

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Without context, admitting there would be no presents at the house made it sound like she was spending a lonely holiday or dealing with a quiet split from Sanders. Even though she added “lol” at the end to keep the mood light, the remark quickly fueled speculation about where things stood between the couple.

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The real story behind their holiday setup paints a much happier picture. Tran had actually convinced Sanders to put up a Christmas tree at his home for the first time in roughly a decade. Videos later shared by his sons, Shilo and Deion Jr., showed plenty of gifts beneath the tree, including presents labeled “Mrs. K.”

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Sanders also reportedly drove two hours on Christmas to have dinner with Tran’s parents. Those details paint a rather different picture from the idea of a holiday without presents. The Instagram comment was part of a casual conversation about decorating, rather than a confirmed announcement about trouble in the relationship.

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Tran and Sanders have been linked since last year, and they made their relationship Instagram-official in December 2025. Since then, Tran has also been seen supporting the coach through some difficult health challenges.

She stood by him during his recovery from bladder cancer and procedures related to his toe amputations. She has even spoken affectionately about his prosthetics, calling them his “little foot.”

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The attention surrounding the couple has also brought Tran’s comments about motherhood back into the conversation. During an appearance on the Pop Exchange Show, the 38-year-old spoke about the repeated questions she gets from people asking when she plans to have a baby.

“People comment, because they’re always commenting, you need to have a baby, da-da-da-da-da-da. And it’s like, you don’t know what’s going on in my life. I want to have a kid, but I am figuring my business out. And there’s a potential possibility that I can’t even have kids,” she said.

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Tran also called the comments “rude and inconsiderate.” While she has expressed a desire to have children, she explained that it is a personal matter, and that she is still figuring things out.

Sanders, who already has five children, has also spoken about the possibility of having another. During an appearance on The Pregame Network podcast, he joked about reversing his vasectomy but made it clear that raising a newborn is not something he is looking to take on at this stage of his life.

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Tran and Sanders’ relationship has remained a talking point, particularly as she has grown closer to his family. She has reportedly spent holidays with them and developed a friendly relationship with Sanders’ first wife, Carolyn Chambers.

She also made headlines during Colorado’s victory celebration against Kansas State. As fans rushed onto the field, Tran hurried toward Sanders, saying, “I better get to my man.”

Looking at the full picture, Tran was never making a gloomy confession about her love life. She was simply crowdsourcing decorating tips from her followers while enjoying a festive season alongside Sanders and his family.