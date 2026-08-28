“There’s a Cost and Benefit”: Lane Kiffin Breaks Silence on Whether He’s Being Made the Scapegoat in NFL-to-College Fight

A Louisiana court order recently opened a loophole for former high school stars from the class of 2022 to claim a fifth year of college eligibility, even after brief stints in the NFL. LSU coach Lane Kiffin moved fast, bringing ex-pros to Baton Rouge before rival programs could react. SEC university presidents quickly clamped down with a unanimous 16-0 emergency ban against returning pros. But when the conference pushed to enforce heavy penalties on schools using those players, LSU stood alone as the sole dissenter.

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Now, Kiffin is answering the central question of this national debate: is he building a legitimate contender, or is he simply being framed as college football’s newest scapegoat?

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“There’s a cost and benefit to everything,” Kiffin said during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “And so, being at LSU and making the changes that we’ve made over years of going places, people get upset when you leave. And then so that just that spotlight comes in anything that we do”

Before that vote came down, Kiffin had already committed to recruiting in that space. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright came from the Cleveland Browns; defensive lineman Zxavian Harris followed from the New Orleans Saints, and defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka arrived from Notre Dame Fighting Irish through the same Louisiana court ruling that covered the three players.

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Though Kiffin accepted the spotlight and being the face of the NFL-college fight, he pushed back on the idea that LSU was doing something others were not. Kiffin has been consistent on the point that the former NFL players chose LSU rather than the other way around.

Wright’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had offers from multiple programs, including other SEC schools and Wright’s former school at Ole Miss. But the tight end chose Baton Rouge, and this brought the spotlight to the Tigers as the favorable choice for returning players.

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“So we recruited them like many other people, and I said, ‘Here’s what’ll happen, guys. We’ll be the first ones where they choose us. It’s not, ’ We’re the first ones that went and offered them. They just. ‘You win, you win’. And when you win, and a top player chooses you, I said, ‘Okay, well that’s great,’ and then here comes the cost of it: all the spotlight, and then them [SEC] making rules”

With the debate over LSU’s pursuit of former NFL players putting Kiffin in the spotlight, he made it clear that he is willing to embrace whatever label comes with doing what he believes is best for the program ahead of the 2026 opener.

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“Sometimes the difference between the hero and the villain isn’t very far apart,” Kiffin said during his appearance on Pat McAfee’s show on August 25. “A lot of times, people want you to apologize when you’re chasing greatness. Our players and fans know that we’re doing what’s best for our program.”

Now, the Louisiana eligibility dispute has grown into a broader fight over court orders, conference rules, and roster-building. With the Big Ten and SEC moving to block former NFL players from returning to college, LSU’s decision to pursue players covered by the ruling has put Kiffin at the center of that debate.

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That scrutiny will carry into 2026, as Kiffin looks to turn LSU’s deep roster and his proven track record into a deep playoff run for the Tigers. But with the August 31 hearing still ahead, questions over which players will be eligible remain part of the Tigers’ season outlook.