“These Things Are Not What We Signed Up For”: Nick Saban Calls Out SEC Program’s Tampering Tactics During Senate Testimony

For the second time in three months, Nick Saban faced a federal committee to discuss how to improve college athletics. This time, though, the Alabama head coach didn’t pull any punches. While supporting the Cruz-Cantwell bill before the Senate Commerce Committee, Saban not only went against his former conference but also called out the blatant tampering.

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“Clemson had a player that was on campus for a whole week and they came and got him off campus and took him somewhere else,” Saban sait to the committee, as per Ben Portnoy. “These kinds of things going on in college football are absolutely not what anybody, any of us, signed up for relative to the educational institutions that we’ve all tried to represent,” he added.

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The ESPN broadcaster was referring to the Luke Ferrelli transfer saga in January, which became a major talking point after Dabo Swinney accused Ole Miss and Pete Golding of tampering during a one-hour press conference. The Tigers’ head coach called out Golding for allegedly texting Ferrelli while the latter was already attending classes at Clemson. Saban used the example to illustrate what all is going wrong with college athletics these days.

“I’m not representing any conference or any team; I’m just a former college coach who cares about college sports. I have spent most of my adult life in college athletics. I believe in it because I have seen what it can do for young people. Have seen players come into a program needing structure, discipline, coaching, academic support, and accountability. I have seen them leave with a degree, a career, a family, and a better chance to be successful,” Saban added.