Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Football

“These Things Are Not What We Signed Up For”: Nick Saban Calls Out SEC Program’s Tampering Tactics During Senate Testimony

google_perference

Add us on Google

Isha

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 3, 2026 | 11:24 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

“These Things Are Not What We Signed Up For”: Nick Saban Calls Out SEC Program’s Tampering Tactics During Senate Testimony

google_perference

Add us on Google

Isha

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 3, 2026 | 11:24 AM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

For the second time in three months, Nick Saban faced a federal committee to discuss how to improve college athletics. This time, though, the Alabama head coach didn’t pull any punches. While supporting the Cruz-Cantwell bill before the Senate Commerce Committee, Saban not only went against his former conference but also called out the blatant tampering.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Clemson had a player that was on campus for a whole week and they came and got him off campus and took him somewhere else,” Saban sait to the committee, as per Ben Portnoy. “These kinds of things going on in college football are absolutely not what anybody, any of us, signed up for relative to the educational institutions that we’ve all tried to represent,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ESPN broadcaster was referring to the Luke Ferrelli transfer saga in January, which became a major talking point after Dabo Swinney accused Ole Miss and Pete Golding of tampering during a one-hour press conference. The Tigers’ head coach called out Golding for allegedly texting Ferrelli while the latter was already attending classes at Clemson. Saban used the example to illustrate what all is going wrong with college athletics these days.

“I’m not representing any conference or any team; I’m just a former college coach who cares about college sports. I have spent most of my adult life in college athletics. I believe in it because I have seen what it can do for young people. Have seen players come into a program needing structure, discipline, coaching, academic support, and accountability. I have seen them leave with a degree, a career, a family, and a better chance to be successful,” Saban added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Isha

124 Articles

Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Amit

ADVERTISEMENT