“They come grabbing from Florida”: Warren Sapp Reveals Ryan Day’s Real OSU Advantage Over Big Ten Rivals

When Warren Sapp talks football, he rarely sounds unfiltered. One minute, he is laughing; the next, he is throwing a verbal fastball straight at an entire conference. This time, the Hall of Famer aimed at the Big Ten while explaining why Ohio State keeps producing elite wide receivers. And honestly, the way he said it sounded like classic Sapp. Loud. Blunt. Confident.



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“One thing I know about Big Ten football, it’s not fast. That’s why Ohio State and its receivers look like they’re looking at the Big Ten,” Sapp said on ‘Revolt’s’ latest podcast episode. “Cuz they come grabbing from Florida, to San Antonio Holmes and all them boys from Florida. They go up there, and they’re running that bluegrass they got up there in Michigan.”

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The comments do spark a debate because Sapp touched on something college football fans have argued about for years: Is Big Ten football actually slower than SEC football, especially at the skill positions? Let’s take San Antonio Holmes, the player Sapp mentioned as an example.

Holmes was a Belle Glade, Florida, native, one of the key areas in the nation with a consistent pipeline of top football talent, when he arrived at Ohio State in 2002. That background was partly the reason Holmes quickly dominated Big 10 football, helped OSU win the 2002 national title, and made it to the All-Big Ten team in 2004 and 2005. That pipeline from Florida to Ohio State never really stopped.

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Currently, Jeremiah Smith is the best wide receiver in the country, who is again a native of Florida. Similarly, Carnell Tate also has Florida rpoua routes. Though Tate is a Chicago, Illinois native, he played much of his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida. Because of that initial Florida influence and Ohio State’s development, he was the 4th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

“There are a lot of great players in South Florida, and there are a lot of guys that we’re recruiting now that we want to get on our team,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said last year in December. “Miami is a great school, and Florida is a great school, and Florida State is a great school…. Ohio State, to me, is just a little bit different. We’re the most-watched team in college football year in and year out. Recruits down in South Florida can recognize that.”

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Unlike northern states like Ohio and Michigan, southern states like Texas, Florida, Georgia, and California usually play football all year round. So, when it’s hockey season in northern states, southern players are usually participating in seven-on-seven tournaments in the off-season. Consequently, skill players upgrade their skills, route running, and speed, all because of that year-round practice availability. Even former OSU coach Urban Meyer recognized the talent the South had, while his predecessors were reluctant to spread their recruiting wings beyond a few nearby states.

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“When I first got to Ohio State, I didn’t think the Big Ten was a good recruiting league. I said that publicly and I got a lot of blowback for that,” Meyer said to the NY Times. “I didn’t feel the other teams like we did or like I did in the SEC. In the SEC, you’re in a street fight every single day. I remember being critical about the “Gentleman’s Agreement” about (not recruiting committed players).”

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic during Meyer’s tenure, Ohio State increased its recruiting presence in Florida heavily during that period. This resulted in Ohio State winning the national championship during the 2014 season with a stacked team of players. Ezekiel Elliott burned Alabama’s defense for 230 rushing yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Then the Buckeyes overwhelmed Oregon with speed and athleticism in the title game. That also showed the Big 10 wasn’t slow, but was adapting to a new era of recruiting and football, which shows now, finally.

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Has the Big 10 has succesfully moved past its old ‘three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust’ era?

Cut short to 2026? It’s not the old three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era. Teams now have speed-heavy offenses. Oregon, for instance, finished 10th in scoring offense last year while Penn State keeps producing elite NFL players every year. As for Michigan? It just won a national title in 2023 as it combined physical football with elite defensive speed. And Indiana? It has shown the Big 10’s dominance with an incredible underdog story.

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Even OSU’s rivalry looks solid now. When the Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines meet now, NFL scouts flood the sidelines because the field is packed with future pros. Still, Sapp’s larger point was likely less about disrespecting the conference and more about praising the type of athlete Ryan Day recruits nationally. Naturally, he has always valued speed above almost everything, and it makes sense considering where he came from.

“I’ve been around this game long enough. 100%. I’ve been around this game long enough,” Sapp said about his sharp opinion.

At Miami Hurricanes during the 1990s, Sapp played on teams built around terrifying athleticism. Miami’s defense showed its dominance at every step, wearing shoulder pads. That era likely shaped how Sapp sees football forever. To him, true speed changes everything, and so when he watches Ohio State receivers flash past defenders, he probably sees those southern athletes thriving in a conference he still considers less explosive overall. That isn’t the case, in reality.

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In truth, college football debates are no longer just about wins and losses. They are about identity. Speed versus power. South versus North. SEC versus Big Ten. Flash versus tradition. And Warren Sapp knows exactly how to ignite that debate with just one statement.