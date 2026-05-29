“They Don’t Take Me”: Deion Sanders’ Mother Connie Left Frustrated Over Family Restrictions

The Sanders family never misses an opportunity to joke around. The leader of the pack is the best at it, but even his children aren’t far behind. In their latest act, Deion Sanders Jr. led the gag. On the other side? None other than Coach Prime’s 80-year-old mother, Connie Knight, who doesn’t like how her old age is limiting her mobility.

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Due to her age, Connie Knight can no longer travel or walk long distances. In the May 28 Well Off Media vlog, as Knight walked into the kitchen of the Sanders house, Deion Jr. hit her with a cheeky line.

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“Grandma, are you trying to go to Onyx? Onyx, the strip club?” he asked. Coach Prime’s mother initially ignored her grandson’s question. But another family member continued the gag, asking, “When are we hitting the casino?”

In response, Connie Knight blamed her inability to go outdoors on the family. “It’s been a long time. They don’t take me like they should. And I can’t go because it’s too far.”

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And when Deion Sanders Jr. said that he’d take her, she reminded him that he had promised her a trip to Vegas. “And I ain’t got there [Vegas] yet. Because you listen to your daddy. Your daddy tell you not to take me. You don’t take me,” Knight complained.

But Bucky wasn’t done yet. He put it on Coach Prime’s girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. “If she [Tran] asks, you can go,” he said.

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The short interaction again showed the light-hearted nature of the conversations in the Sanders household. And it’s not the first time the family has addressed the grandmother’s old age. Last year, Coach Prime posted on Instagram about a walk he took with his mother. He shared that she experienced physical fatigue while walking around his property.

“She moaned & groaned, but we made it a half mile, which was tremendous for her. She’s fussing & cussing, but this is a moment I will cherish,” wrote Deion.

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There have also been other instances when Connie Knight has gone outdoors. Last Thanksgiving, we saw her in Boulder. On his part, Deion Sanders never misses an opportunity to celebrate his mother and the sacrifices she made for his career.

“My mama, it’s still to this day, is her. Never complain, never took a day off work,” Sanders said. “She never saw me play ball in high school, not that she didn’t want to, she was working.”

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Deion Sanders took that as motivation and made a vow at 7 that he would become successful so she would never have to work. He fulfilled his promise and preserved her legacy through his actions.

Deion Sanders honors his mother

Deion Sanders’ mother worked late-night hours, cleaning hospitals and pushing sanitation carts to provide for him and his sister. That’s why she never attended Deion’s youth soccer and baseball games.

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Years later, when the Buffs’ head coach made sneaker history, the moment included a celebration of his mother. He dedicated his signature shoe, the Nike Air DT Max ’96, entirely to Connie Knight. In two shades of red, the sneaker was designed with “Love You Mom” inscribed on the insoles. It was the first time that a signature shoe carried the name of the player’s mother, “Love Letter to Connie.”

Then, the Colorado head coach starred in a Nike ad campaign featuring a tear-jerking video titled “A Letter to Ms. Connie.” This Mother’s Day, Deion dedicated a heartfelt message to his mother, writing, “You are a role model of consistency. Thank you, Mom, for just being you. Ain’t no Mama like you. I love you, Mom.”