“They Knew”: Brendan Sorsby’s Agent Makes Shocking Claim About Ex-College Cincinnati

Brendan Sorsby has now become a former Red Raider, but Texas Tech is still taking hits for supporting the standout $5M QB. Since 2022, the QB has placed over 9000 impermissible sports wagers, starting from his time at Indiana. So why did the Red Raiders become the only target? That’s where Sorsby’s agent, Ron Slavin, stepped in and brought some light to how Cincinnati also needed to be blamed.

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“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” said Slavin via 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, as reported by On3, on June 17. “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost.”

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Before transferring to Texas Tech, Sorsby spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Bearcats. In August 2024, Cincinnati was notified via ProhiBet that Sorsby had attempted to log into betting, but due to a lack of evidence, he was cleared to play. Even before the start of the 2025 season, the program was informed as per USA Today’s report. Despite that, the Bearcats allowed Brendan Sorsby to appear in all 12 games as a starter.

That now places Cincinnati under intense scrutiny. On the flip side, Texas Tech gained praise from Sorsby’s agent for their support. “The people at Tech have been great, very supportive,” said Slavin. “Joey McGuire, I think, is one of the best human beings on the planet. A lot of head coaches are transactional. He is not. They didn’t do anything wrong here.”

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Following his 2025 breakout season with 2,800 passing yards and 580 rushing yards, Texas Tech secured Sorsby through the portal, expecting this level of production. Coming off a season where the Red Raiders won the Big 12 title for the first time since 1994 but fell short in the CFP quarterfinals, losing to Oregon, due to the QB’s struggles, the addition of Sorsby to the 2026 roster was a big deal for Joey McGuire’s program.

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However, shortly after his arrival in Lubbock, the QB’s gambling history came to light, igniting the NCAA investigation. While his violation of the NCAA’s strict sports-wager rule put a permanent ban on his college eligibility, the Texas court granted a temporary injunction. That sparked outrage, as allowing Brendan Sorsy after his admission of 40 bets on his own team, Indiana, as a redshirt freshman was viewed as unfair to college sports’ competitive integrity.

But Texas Tech treated Brendan Sorsby’s gambling addiction as a medical issue. Even the program’s AD stepped in to shut down criticism about the QB. That’s why Big 12 leaders and several powerhouses like Michigan, Georgia, and Nebraska boycotted Texas Tech. However, to Slavin, Texas Tech has done nothing wrong. Yet, Sorsby will not play for them for the 2026 season.

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Brendan Sorsby parted ways with Texas Tech

Following a long legal battle against the NCAA, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby ultimately made the decision to leave Texas Tech, drop his lawsuit, and enter for the 2026 NFL supplemental draft. But his football future is still uncertain.

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“He could say he plans to be in the supplemental draft, but the NFL still has to sign off on a supplemental draft, and that decision is up to the commissioner,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter via The Pat McAfee Show. “It is within his jurisdiction to decide whether or not there would be a supplemental draft this year.”

Not only did the timing put Brendan Sorsby’s NFL fate in jeopardy, but also his gambling scandal. The major question is which team will agree to spend its 2027 draft pick for Sorsby. Then, the NFL’s two-year ban for gambling can’t be overlooked.

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“If he wanted to apply to the NFL for the supplemental draft, folks I talked to believe he would not be approved,” stated CBS’ Jonathan Jones in April 2026. “So the supplemental draft seems like an extremely unlikely pathway this summer. And here’s why: The NFL is obviously very hard on those who gamble on NFL games.”

Now, it’s a waiting game for the former Texas Tech QB.