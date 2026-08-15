“They Ought to…”: Curt Cignetti Sets Unique Terms for Playing Notre Dame While Mocking Them After Series Cancellation

When Notre Dame dropped its scheduled 2030–2031 home-and-home football series with Indiana to prioritize a revived rivalry with USC, college football fans expected standard corporate PR. Instead, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti turned the sudden schedule opening into a prime-time media moment. Appearing on the Big Ten Network, Cignetti offered a smile, threw sharp shade at Notre Dame’s independent status, and mockingly tossed out a hilarious counter-proposal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’d like to play Notre Dame. They ought to come to our place twice, and we’ll go there once, since they’re not in a conference,” Curt Cignetti said via Colin McMahon.

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, that proposal is completely lopsided. In college sports, big teams usually trade home games one-for-one. Asking a historic power like Notre Dame to travel to Bloomington twice for every single trip Indiana makes to South Bend is a total non-starter. But that’s exactly the point of Cignetti’s joke. Rather than simply defend Indiana’s decision, he used the camera to highlight Notre Dame’s unique, spoiled status in modern college football.

Unlike nearly every major program tied to heavy conference schedules, Notre Dame stays independent. This lets them make their own rules and land big-time TV deals. Since they do not have to play a brutal conference championship game at the end of the year, Cignetti jokingly argued that they have plenty of free time to take a slanted deal like that. By asking for two home games for every away game, Cignetti highlighted how valuable home dates are to conference teams who already carry heavy weekly workloads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics are not happy with this path. Some sports writers think Cignetti is intentionally using this loud media banter to distract everyone from a much bigger issue.

If we look at Indiana, it has zero Power Four teams scheduled for its future non-conference games for the next seven years. People, including Barstool Sports insider Brandon Walker, are calling out the program for dodging tough teams and scheduling way easier opponents like Indiana State, Delaware, and Western Kentucky instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cignetti has openly defended this easy scheduling strategy by pointing out how incredibly brutal the regular Big Ten Conference schedule already is. He firmly believes that surviving his own conference, where they often play giants like Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon, is more than enough to prove his team belongs in the College Football Playoff.

In his eyes, risking a messy loss against a non-conference team like Notre Dame is just an unnecessary gamble when you are trying to make a championship run.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the only good thing to come out of this is that Notre Dame’s finally getting their rivalry with USC back. Word is they are locking in a four-game series.

End of the day, this whole situation is classic Cignetti, showing exactly how he uses casual media appearances and bold quotes to completely change the vibe at Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He knows exactly how to take a negative situation, like a canceled game, and spin it into a fun moment that builds up his program’s identity. Now, fans are eager to see if Indiana will give in to the criticism and schedule a different powerhouse team, or just stick to their easier path.