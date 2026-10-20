“They Went Backwards”: Urban Meyer Flags Ryan Day’s QB Choice as Julian Sayin Replacement Exposes Ohio State’s Dilemma

Ohio State scraped out a narrow 19-15 road win against the Indiana team on October 17, but the result left Ryan Day facing a problem under center. The Buckeyes’ starting quarterback exited late with an arm injury, and the coach now has a backup dilemma.

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Julian Sayin went down after Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino sacked him in the fourth quarter. The hit injured his right throwing arm and shoulder area, and he was later seen wearing a sling. Day said afterward that Sayin would miss several weeks, with testing still ongoing as of October 20. That pushes Day to find someone who can keep the offense moving while the starter recovers.

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“So Dan, in the NIL era, as you see it, there’s never been more parody,” Urban Meyer said on the October 20 episode of Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich. “And I’ve been talking about this and kind of looking it up. The days of having a second-string or a third-string quarterback are quality ones are tough now because they leave and they’re playing elsewhere… So, the parody is unbelievable. And one of the reasons is cuz you can’t stockpile them.”

Luke Fahey, a three-star true freshman from California, replaced Sayin against Indiana. He had already won the backup role over five-star Tavien St. Clair during preseason work. St. Clair arrived with higher recruiting expectations and more time in the program, yet he has seen few meaningful snaps so far. The arrangement has already drawn outside questions about whether Ohio State is putting its best option on the field.

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“So, I’m a little worried about Ohio State,” Meyer added. “I think we’re going to find out today how long he’s out. They go to USC in two weeks. So, they have two weeks to get their backup ready. They have a three-star kid from California, Fahey. I watched him jog on the field, and I was like, ‘Whoa, he’s not very big, and they actually went backwards when he was in there.’ Then there’s a five-star Tavien St.Clair.”

Fahey entered the game with Ohio State leading 19-15 late in the fourth quarter. He completed none of his two pass attempts and gained no passing yards. He also carried twice for minus two yards and was sacked once. He avoided a turnover, which kept the lead from slipping further.

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His quiet outing did not cost the team the win, but the Buckeyes’ reliance on their defense showed the risk of leaning on an inexperienced quarterback. A tougher stretch of games is coming. Day has stood by Fahey in the days since.

“As you can imagine, tough spot for him to come into,” the head coach said. “I think it was moving fast for him there. We’re trying to find some things to kind of calm him down a little bit… He’s got confidence. After the Indiana contest.”

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Day believes Fahey needs more time to settle rather than that lacking ability to handle the role. On 97.1 The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable show two days later, Day added that Fahey comes in prepared every day and has the respect of the team, so he is now being thrust into a bigger role.

St. Clair remains part of the conversation because of the contrast in background and size. The five-star recruit is listed at around 6’4” and 230-235 pounds, with a stronger arm and more prototypical frame.

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In 2026, he has completed 5 of 7 passes for 52 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with two carries for eight yards. Those numbers came in limited work against Ball State and Kent State, not in a tight late-game spot. He also saw only sparse action as a true freshman in 2025 while preserving his redshirt.

Meyer’s point centers on how the NIL era and the transfer portal have changed roster building. Quality second- and third-string quarterbacks no longer sit and wait. Quinn Ewers left Ohio State for Texas and became the clear starter there. Justin Fields moved from Georgia to Ohio State and developed into a star.

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These moves happened for different reasons, yet they show the opportunities available outside a crowded depth chart. No confirmed report says that St. Clair plans to enter the portal, but Meyer suggested limited chances raise the long-term risk of losing him.

Ohio State has a bye week to evaluate its options and prepare whoever steps in. The next game is at USC on October 31. Oregon follows the next week, which leaves little room for a slow adjustment.