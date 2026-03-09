3rd Ranked LB in Michigan, Leaves Kyle Whittingham Stranded for ACC Giants

The recruiting trail is ruthless. One weekend can change everything, and this past weekend at Clemson’s Elite Retreat, it did. A top-60 national prospect who had been trending toward the Michigan Wolverines walked onto Clemson’s campus for the very first time, earned a scholarship offer, and by Sunday night, had announced his commitment to them.

Bryce Kish is a four-star linebacker from Howell, Michigan, Wolverines country, about as in-state as it gets. and he just chose to play his college football for the Clemson Tigers. He posted his decision Sunday night.

“COMMITTED CLEMSON IS HOME! I AM ALL IN 💯 PRAISE GOD🙏 #AGTG”

Kish, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, is ranked as high as the No. 5 linebacker and the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals300. He is also No. 3 in Michigan. His rise has been nothing short of meteoric. He went from completely unranked to a top-100 national prospect within weeks of his junior season highlights circulating among scouts.

He plays running back in a triple-option offense on one side of the ball and functions as an edge rusher on the other. And the combination of length, athleticism, and football IQ has evaluators projecting him as a potential nightmare for offensive tackles at the next level. The Wolverines, under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, had actually been banking on Kish visiting Ann Arbor for spring practice later this month. That visit is no longer happening.

To understand why Michigan felt this one, you have to understand what Kish actually represented to the Wolverines. Howell High School, where Kish plays, sits barely 40 miles from Ann Arbor, making him the kind of in-state prospect that Michigan’s recruiting philosophy is essentially built around.

He already had a direct pipeline into the program through former teammate and current Michigan defensive lineman Bobby Kanka, which meant the relationship wasn’t starting from scratch.

On the field, Kish is the profile new head coach Kyle Whittingham covets in a modern defense. He is a hybrid linebacker who can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and make plays sideline to sideline, clocking a 4.51 forty-yard dash and an 11.1-second 100-meter despite carrying a 220-pound frame that scouts project can grow into a true edge defender at the Big Ten level.

He had already visited Ann Arbor multiple times and was carrying a 3.5 GPA that fit Michigan’s academic profile, and the Wolverines had gone as far as scheduling a spring practice visit for later this month. Losing him to a program 700 miles away, after all of that groundwork, is a recruiting gut-punch.

So how exactly did Swinney pull this off? The answer starts with linebackers coach Ben Boulware, who made contact with Kish’s camp back in January when the prospect first started generating real recruiting buzz. Boulware built a relationship over the next several weeks, got Kish to campus for the Elite Retreat, and Clemson sealed the deal the same weekend he set foot in Tiger Town for the first time. And just like that, Dabo Swinney had the highest-rated commit in his 2027 class.

The woes are not limited to the Wolverines either. Michigan State arguably stings even worse. Pat Fitzgerald’s staff had made Kish a priority target the moment he started climbing the rankings. The Spartans were the second Power Four school to offer him back in January, moved quickly to schedule an official visit for June, and held a 33.4% projected chance of landing him according to On3.

The 2027 linebacker room is already strong

Kish’s commitment landed him in a class that already had a linebacker commit who knows what Clemson is building. The class has been waiting for reinforcements. Max Brown, the three-star 220-pound linebacker out of Jefferson, Georgia, was actually the very first commitment in Clemson’s 2027 class. He pledged to the Tigers back in June 2025 within hours of receiving his offer from Ben Boulware. He comes with his own compelling backstory. His older brother, Sammy Brown, was a five-star 2024 recruit who went on to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman, racking up 87 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss in his first season in a Tiger uniform.

Max is cut from the same cloth. He had 152 tackles, 14 for loss, two sacks, and three fumble recoveries as a sophomore alone. The family already owns real estate in Clemson’s linebacker room, and with Boulware doing the recruiting on both ends, the Tigers made it feel less like a program decision and more like a family one.

So when Kish’s commitment dropped Sunday night, Max Brown’s reaction said everything. “I’m super pumped up about it,” he told TigerNet’s Grayson Mann. “He’s a great, high-quality kid, and he’ll fit right in with us. This class is only going uphill, too.”

That confidence, almost matter-of-fact enthusiasm from a fellow commit, is what a recruiting class sounds like when it has genuine internal momentum. Brown had already reaffirmed his own pledge publicly in January, precisely because he believed in where the program was headed. The fact that Kish, a top-60 national prospect from Michigan, just validated that belief in the most public way possible only adds to it.