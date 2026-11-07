$13.5M Big Ten HC Back on Hot Seat After Fourth Straight Loss as Troubling Trend Shows Up

Nebraska looked like a team ready to make some noise when it opened the season with five straight wins. The Cornhuskers had finally given their fans a reason to feel good about the direction of the program, and a winning season seemed well within reach. But the past few weeks have told a very different story. The team has struggled to get results against tougher opponents, and Friday’s loss made it four defeats in a row.

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The 24-13 defeat against Illinois has put head coach Matt Rhule under fresh pressure. Nebraska is now 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play, a difficult position for a team that started the season unbeaten. More importantly, the Huskers are showing a pattern that has followed Rhule throughout his time in Lincoln. They have managed to reach five wins in each of his four seasons, but keeping that momentum going has been another challenge.

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“Here’s how Nebraska has started each of Matt Rhule’s four seasons: 2023: 5-3, 2024: 5-1, 2025: 5-1, and 2026: 5-0. Once they get to five wins, the records change: 2023: 0-4, 2024: 2-5, 2025: 2-5, and 2026: 0-4 (so far),” College football writer Stewart Mandel highlighted that pattern in a post on X, comparing Nebraska’s records before and after reaching five wins under Rhule.

Imago September 05, 2026 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Ohio Bobcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 49-21.Attendance: 85517.411th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260905_zma_c04_617 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

The numbers make for an uncomfortable read for Nebraska. The Huskers have repeatedly put themselves in a good position early in the season, only to lose ground once the schedule gets tougher. Friday’s result against Illinois has continued that trend, leaving Rhule with plenty to address as the team heads into its final games.

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The Huskers had opportunities to make the game competitive, but they struggled to turn those chances into points. Penalties disrupted their opening two drives. An illegal motion call wiped out a first-down play on the first possession, while a holding penalty later erased a promising run toward the Illinois 10-yard line.

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Nebraska eventually got on the scoreboard in the second quarter with an impressive 98-yard drive. The offense mixed runs and passes before Mekhi Nelson finished the possession with a 15-yard touchdown run. It was the Huskers’ longest scoring drive of the season and gave them a 7-0 lead.

However, Illinois responded before halftime. Quarterback Katin Houser found Collin Dixon for a three-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7. Nebraska also missed two field goals in the first half, with John Hohl failing to convert attempts from 45 and 54 yards.

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The game changed early in the third quarter. Illinois used a fake field goal, with punter Lars Rau taking off for a 29-yard run to put the Illini in scoring position. Houser then connected with Jordan Anderson for a five-yard touchdown, giving Illinois a lead it would not surrender.

Houser finished with 292 passing yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 36 passing. Dixon was his leading target, catching eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. His second score also took him to 12 receiving touchdowns for the season, setting a new Illinois single-season record.

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Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea completed 32-of-43 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown. Jacory Barney Jr. caught six passes for 93 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. But the Huskers missed the two-point conversion, leaving them 11 points behind.

They had another chance to respond, but a penalty pushed the offense backward. Nebraska also failed to convert a fourth-and-one opportunity after Holgorsen chose an empty-backfield passing formation. The incomplete pass ended the drive, and the Huskers could not find another scoring opportunity before the final whistle.

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Nebraska’s latest loss has also brought attention to the quality of its early-season schedule. The Huskers opened 2026 with wins over Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State and Maryland. While those results helped them reach 5-0, the team has found it much harder to get wins against stronger competition.

Sports commentator George Wrighster III raised that point on X, writing, “2 of the wins each year for Matt Rhule @ Nebraska are against FCS and G6 teams.”

Since the unbeaten start, Nebraska has lost to Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Illinois. The Huskers also have a 2-11 record in November since Rhule took over the program. That record is another reason the latest defeat has raised questions about whether the team is making the progress expected of it.

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The defense did manage to limit Illinois to 84 rushing yards, but Houser’s passing game proved difficult to contain. Nebraska’s offense, meanwhile, finished with 426 total yards but could not make enough of its opportunities count. The missed kicks, penalties, and failed fourth-down attempt all added to the problem.

Rhule’s contract adds another layer to the situation

There is also a major financial factor if Nebraska ever considers moving on from Rhule. The coach signed a two-year extension in October 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2032 season. Reports have listed his average annual salary at around $11.7 million, while other coverage has cited a different figure for his 2026 compensation.

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According to USA Today figures referenced in the supplied contract report, Rhule’s buyout stood at $63 million entering the 2026 season. That amount decreases as the season progresses, but Nebraska could still face a payment estimated at around $50 million if it decides to part ways with him. A negotiated agreement could change the final amount.

For now, there has been no official announcement that Nebraska plans to make a coaching change. But with four straight losses, the pressure on Rhule is growing, and the team needs to show that it can respond.

The Huskers will get their next opportunity on November 14 when they travel to face Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 2-6, and Nebraska will be looking to end its losing streak before the season slips any further. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Illinois, meanwhile, improved to 6-3 and secured bowl eligibility for the third straight season. The Illini have now won four games in a row and will travel to face No. 5 UCLA on November 13.