$13M OSU Legend Sends Strong Message After Taking In-State Pro Football HC Job

A familiar roar is returning to Columbus, but it’s not coming from Ohio Stadium. An OSU and NFL legend is back in town to take the coach’s role, and his first message was a clear warning shot to all the players on the roster.

Former OSU wide receiver legend Ted Ginn Jr. has taken over as head coach of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators. This will be his first coaching job, and returning to Columbus, the city where he first built his legacy, feels like a fitting start to his coaching career. The rookie head coach, meanwhile, immediately set a demanding tone. Delivering a strong message to his new roster and local fan base, Ginn made it clear that this inaugural UFL season is about establishing an elite, uncompromising standard.

“Motivating and creating growth. Not only for the players, but for myself. Setting a standard that can take me wherever I want to go. Yeah, this is my first go-round, but I want to be able to create a tree with my guys and be able to pull and go wherever I want to go after this deal because of what I did right here,” Ginn Jr. stated, as per Ohio insider, Stephen Means.

Ginn’s arrival brings immediate credibility, built on an unforgettable career at Ohio State, where he racked up over 1,900 yards and earned All-American honors. That collegiate stardom was a springboard to a durable 14-year NFL career, a testament to his professionalism that saw him suit up for six different franchises, from Miami to Chicago.

Surviving 14 seasons across six different NFL teams requires more than just speed; it demands a level of professionalism that Ginn now aims to instill in Columbus. Earning a massive $13 million rookie contract and bankrolling even more in base career salary across six franchises, the former first-round pick commands instant credibility. Finn is now trading that elite playing pedigree for a headset, aiming to build a pro culture from the ground up.

Ginn Jr. understands football at every level, which makes him an important hire for the Aviators, especially because of his NFL and college experience. With his experience, Ginn has the potential to make the expansion Aviators an immediate contender. Ginn, however, is not the only Buckeye to join the team, as former quarterback Cardale Jones has been announced as the team’s ambassador.

The in-state professional leap represents a natural progression for his OSU-rooted career. Having already guided his alma mater, Cleveland Glenville High School, and launched the local Ginn Academy, taking over the Aviators’ keeps his football footprint exclusively within state lines. Ginn knows exactly what Ohio football demands.

Ted Ginn Jr.’s first thoughts on his new home

With a new program to lead, it was important for Ted Ginn Jr. to start building the team. That also meant drafting players, something he had no experience with before. Ginn Jr. did admit he was confused at first. But then he revealed that the team has been settling in during practices, which is a positive sign for him.

“Didn’t really know what I drafted at first. My first time ever doing a draft, me and a couple of guys in my staff. But the first two weeks have been great. My kids came out, and my biggest question to them was, we wanted to look like something. And, man, it’s been looking like something. You’re starting to see the kids settle into the systems on the offensive side and defensive side, and the special teams phases, too. I’m happy with what I’m seeing, and I’m able to see what we want and what we don’t.”

He also credited Cardale Jones for helping bring him to the team and into the job. After arriving at Columbus, one of Ginn Jr.’s priorities was hiring the right coaching staff. And the first piece to that puzzle was that offensive coordinator Todd Haley was an important step. The head coach highlighted the experience Haley brings as both a head coach and an assistant coach, and how he selected the staff members.

With the groundwork now in place, OSU fans will be watching closely to see how their former star receiver performs in his new role as head coach.