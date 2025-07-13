13-YO QB Bags College Football Offer From Power 4 Program as Congratulations Pour

Technically, the NCAA prohibits Division 1 coaches from beginning to make contact with recruits until June 15 of their sophomore year in high school. But in reality? Recruiting begins much earlier than that. Coaches are getting crafty about letting young prospects know that they desire them, sometimes through youth coaches, a social media shoutout, or good old-fashioned word of mouth. And because of that, the CFB fraternity has completely lost its mind. The coaches are now extending scholarship offers to 13-year-olds. Kids who have not even begun high school, much less considered where they will be playing on Saturday afternoons.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, along comes Mario Cristobal’s Miami, extending a scholarship offer to a player from the class of 2030. That’s correct, 2030! Miami recently extended an offer to 13-year-old Anthony “Deuce” Woods Jr., a middle schooler who’s suddenly on the radar of one of college football’s biggest brands. The line between future star and current middle schooler is getting blurrier by the day, and if Miami’s 2030 offer is any indication, that line might just disappear altogether.

Anthony is living the dream that most middle school students can only dream of, and he didn’t wait to show that off through his Instagram post. And why wouldn’t you? When it’s your first offer! “WOWWW!!! Blessed to receive my first Offer from The University of Miami🙌🏾!!!” He’s a potential star quarterback from Orlando, Florida. He’s been making waves with his arm skills and maturity far beyond his years.

Woods is also a basketball player and a track and field sprinter. No surprise that Mario Cristobal is recruiting him in the area of two-sport experience and also as an in-state player. The Hurricanes believe in the type of athletic versatility that can transform a program. But come on: it’s somewhat ridiculous to give a college scholarship to a 13-year-old.

Most young men his age are concerned about making the A-team or getting their homework done on time, not receiving calls from Power Four coaches. What makes this tale even crazier is that Deuce’s first offer isn’t from a small D2 school that wants to take a flyer on some young prize; it’s from Miami, a team with national championships and a history of pursuing the best of the best. But there are reasons for that. Despite being just 13 years old, he has gained a reputation as one of the best quarterbacks in the area, making waves with his play at camps such as the FBU National Championship in Orlando. Deuce plays on the AK BOYZ 13U team, and his speed is not to be trifled with; he has registered a legit 4.72 in the 40-yard dash, which is ridiculously fast for a player of his age.

Trainers and coaches are already labeling him as one of the top five QBs in the whole class of 2030. He’s also got a full-time quarterback coach now, Greg Hankerson Jr. He splits his multi-sport talent with a 3.6 GPA, demonstrating that he’s as bright in the classroom as he is on the field. That’s the type of well-rounded package that piques the interest of any blue-chip program. But when it comes to recruiting, Mario Cristobal just isn’t any coach. Cristobal has built a reputation for landing top talent, stacking Miami’s roster with blue-chippers, and keeping the Hurricanes in the national conversation. He’s widely considered one of, if not the best, recruiters in the game among head coaches, and this move to offer Deuce could be his latest masterstroke.

Fans celebrate Anthony “Deuce” Woods Jr’s big moment

When Anthony “Deuce” Woods Jr. announced his Miami offer on Instagram, the comments section went wild with love and excitement. “YESSSSSSS IM SO PROUD OF YOUUUUUU,” one fan posts. Pride like this doesn’t just appear magically. Deuce has been working hard on the gridiron, in the weight room, and in the classroom. He’s juggling three sports, football, basketball, and track, without losing his scores. That’s a load even most adults would find difficult to handle. Another enthusiast comments, “best in da world.” That’s the type of praise you receive when you’re not only good for your age but elite.

Deuce is already being referred to as one of Central Florida’s elite quarterbacks, an area that produces D1 talent like clockwork. Another supporter weighs in with bountiful optimism, “More to come, fam.” This is far from a one-time thing. The Miami offer is the first domino to fall, but Deuce’s skillset and work ethic will result in more power programs coming down the pike. And also, he’s got years of middle and high school ball left.

One fan comments, “Youngest doin’ it.” You don’t usually see much of a 13-year-old receive a scholarship offer to play from one of the Power Four. Most boys his age are hoping to letter in about three years. Finally, someone posts a low-key, “congratulations.” Low key, but it counts. Deuce’s path to this point is a reflection of his ability, dedication, and support system.