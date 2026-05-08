30 Ex-OSU Football Players Join Legal Battle Against Ohio State That Already Cost School $61M

For years, football players stayed mostly in the shadows of the Richard Strauss case, even as other athletes came forward in bigger numbers. A few former Buckeyes had already sued Ohio State, but they did so without using their names. That silence has now been broken.

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Thirty former Ohio State football players announced Thursday that they are joining the Gonzales v. Ohio State lawsuit against the university over alleged sexual abuse by longtime team doctor Richard Strauss. And this time, the names are public, and they include former Buckeyes standouts Al Washington, Ray Ellis, and Keith Ferguson. Ohio State has tried to solve this quietly outside the courtroom, hoping to heal the wounds with money and apologies instead of facing a messy public trial.

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“Since 2018, Ohio State has sincerely and persistently tried to reconcile with survivors, including former football student-athletes, through monetary and non-monetary means, including settlements, counseling services, and other medical treatment,” a school spokesperson said.

At this point, the university is fighting for both legal accountability and public trust. More than 520 former Ohio State students have filed lawsuits linked to Richard Strauss, who worked as a sports medicine physician and associate AD from 1978 to 1996.

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The case goes back many years. An independent investigation by Perkins Coie found that university officials were aware of concerns about Strauss as early as 1979. Despite that, he continued working in the athletic department for years before he got suspended in 1996. He died by suicide in 2005, years before he could face public allegations in 2018.

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“We stand together in solidarity as former teammates and Buckeyes who love our university and the legacy of Coach Woody Hayes,” Al Washington said. “Coach Hayes always preached to us to ‘Pay Forward.’ Using our voices to pay forward in this situation is not easy, but we believe it is necessary to protect future athletes and to ensure accountability for what has happened to us.”

Earlier this week, plaintiffs filed a motion identifying 23 former Ohio State officials they believe qualify as “appropriate persons” under Title IX. In simple terms, the players are pointing fingers at the top bosses. They are targeting the men who had the clear authority to stop the doctor, but chose to close their doors and look the other way.

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Former ADs like Hugh Hindman, Rick Bay, James Jones, and Andy Geiger are among the list. Ohio State continues arguing that officials do not legally qualify as responsible parties under Title IX standards. But outside the courtroom, public pressure is building even faster.

The school has already opened its deep pockets, spending a massive fortune to make peace. Yet, these 30 players are proving that writing a check is not enough. They want to expose the powerful bosses who stood by and watched the harm happen in the locker rooms.

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Ohio State’s $61 million reckoning still isn’t enough

Ohio State president Ravi Bellamkonda acknowledged the university has already spent more than $61 million settling Strauss-related claims.

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“We can’t make it go away what happened. But we will do our best,” he said during an interview with 10TV. “I feel for them, and we would like to do right by them as best as we can. We believe we’ve been quite generous. $61 million has been used so far, 317 settlements, and we are committed to continuing that dialogue to arrive at a place where the remaining victims feel comfortable. Nobody is more committed than we are to get this behind us.”

Ohio State said the settlement money comes from its reserves, so it won’t affect its students or academic programs. But the payments didn’t stop the questions. Survivors are still demanding answers for how Richard Strauss was allowed to stay at the university for nearly 20 years, even after those serious complaints. Now, people are viewing this as a major failure by the institution itself. How does a major university reportedly receive complaints for years and still fail to stop the abuse?

The pressure grew after reports said billionaire donor Les Wexner gave a deposition connected to the lawsuits. He was the chairman of Ohio State’s board of trustees when concerns about Strauss were reportedly being raised internally. According to reports, the university has received around 500 petitions requesting that his name be removed from university buildings. So far, there’s minimal action. This story is no longer just about past failures. It’s about whether one of college football’s most powerful institutions can ever fully convince people it has changed.