3400+YD Penn State Star Leaves Final Senior Bowl Practice Due to Injury

For any college player looking to solidify his NFL Draft stock, the Senior Bowl is a career-defining stage. However, that stage may have just given way before the main event on January 31, for one. Just days before his chance to showcase his skills at Mobile, Alabama, a ‘sudden hurdle’ has cast a shadow over the draft prospects of Penn State’s Nick Singleton.

Singleton suffered an injury during 1-on-1s at Senior Bowl practice, raising major concerns about his participation in the rest of the NFL draft showcase. The incident took place at Hancock Whitney Stadium as he walked off the field and got medical attention from trainers on the sidelines before limping into the locker room.

While the injury doesn’t seem to be concerning, as Thursday was the final practice day before Saturday’s Senior Bowl Game, his participation remains uncertain. This injury might be concerning for his NFL draft rankings. His production for 2025 has already pushed his draft odds. He rushed for only 548 yards on 123 carries; that’s below expectations from his 2,912-yard performance in his first three seasons.

Fortunately, for any team looking to take a punt on the RB, one thing they can bank upon is that Singleton hardly missed any time due to injury during his college career. He featured in all 26 games in his first two seasons at the Lions. It was only during the 2024 season that he missed a game against UCLA due to a lower-body injury. The only other instance of an injury hampering his production was also in the same season against Washington when he had to leave the game in the third quarter due to a ‘short-term injury.’

Last year, more than injuries, Penn State’s offensive woes hampered his production, especially given that he was part of a two-headed RB attack in the backfield.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller already had high hopes for Singleton to break out during the Senior Bowl. His breakout performance came against Rutgers when he scored his 54th career touchdown on an 11-yard run, making it his 44th rushing touchdown, pushing him past Saquon Barkley’s record in both categories.

After making the record, he made one thing pretty clear: that he works every day to set records, which gives NFL scouts another reason to take him in.

“I want to get a lot of records, the rushing touchdown record, the total touchdown record, just being that type of player for my teammates and all that,” Singleton said. “The fans could talk about me when I leave, obviously, about what a very good player I was and what a very good teammate I was.”

But with that concern, he also has to improve key areas of concern. He struggles to read running lanes, especially on plays that require sharp cuts, and if defenders break through early, he often can’t recover before the play stops. With that, his pass-blocking skills are not that elite either, as he will still need some refinement against the NFL’s strong defense.

Nick Singleton’s possible NFL destination

Nick Singleton’s acceleration and versatility make him a three-down back with strong potential at the NFL level. With his 6-foot, 224-pound frame, he constantly made plays for Penn State, which earned him multiple Big Ten honors, including the 2022 Freshman of the Year honor.

He entered the season as a first-round pick, but his limited production in the 2025 season pushed him to a second- or third-round pick. But his dynamic skills make him a perfect fit for Tampa Bay. As they face uncertainty in the position.

Rachaad White may not return for next season, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He even made his intentions pretty clear during his live as he was replying to a comment saying, “I didn’t leave the Bucs. The Bucs left me.”

Even Sean Tucker needs a new contract, so the room is still pretty uncertain. But with Singleton, the team might find some certainty. Now, with a major injury scare, it will be interesting to see which team, apart from the Bucs, might be interested in him.