$34M ACC HC Named Most Underrated in Country After Hitting Twin Jackpot

In just two years with the Cardinals, head coach Jeff Brohm has become not only an elite recruiter but also a top-tier head coach. Taking over a franchise from a 7-5 season, Brohm turned things around in his first season with the program’s first-ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game, even breaking their long-standing 0-8 curse against the Clemson Tigers last season. But again, this is what the 54-year-old has always done. Producing eight winning seasons in 11 years is no joke, considering he spent six years at Purdue.

It was no wonder that USA TODAY ranked Jeff at #2 in their ACC college football coach rankings ahead of the 2025 season. Talking about his influence in Louisville, Greg McElroy of ESPN also highlighted how crucial and overlooked the Cardinals’ HC has been despite doing wonders throughout his coaching career. “I think Jeff Brohm, dating back to his time at Purdue, just as far as sheer X-O coaching, creating an advantage for his personnel, does as good a job as anybody in the sport,” McElroy said earlier this year.

With a 19-8 record in his first two years, the Cardinals currently have the third-best odds to win the ACC title this year. Despite making such a big impact, it’s not often you hear Brohm’s name, who signed a 6-year, $34 million contract, including additional bonuses. But Josh Pate set the record straight this Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Pate’s College Football Show on June 3rd featured the analyst answering a question from Carlos Jaquez from Jacksonville, FL. The question is—“Everyone talks about overrated coaches, but I want to know who you think are the most underrated head coaches in college football right now?”

Pate didn’t hesitate. “Jeff Brohm is my guy. He’s the most underrated head coach in major college football,” he said. “People know about him. How often do you hear his name thrown around? If I were to talk to you about the ACC right now, we’d have to talk a minute or two before Jeff Brohm’s name came up. You throw Dabo at me; you should. Cristobal’s name would be mentioned. But Jeff Brohm is right up there.” We’re to talk about a resume that isn’t ancient history; it’s battle-tested and built on substance.

Since taking over at Louisville in 2023, Louisville’s HC has led the team to back-to-back bowl appearances. Before that, he led Purdue to its first-ever Big Ten West Division title in 2022. The veteran coach also led his team to the 2015 and 2016 Conference USA championships at Western Kentucky. Proof that Brohm’s success is not a fluke.

“Now he is at Louisville, and he’s adapting. He’s not recruiting top 10 classes. He never has. He may never do that. But he’s adapting. And the thing I can count on Jeff Brohm to do is put a collection of players together, form it into a team, and get the most out of it,” Josh Pate said. “And that scales, by the way. That skill that scales. He’s not out-talenting people.”

Jeff Brohm also set a landmark 33-21 win over ACC champion Clemson last fall. “I remember how crazy it was to watch them go into Death Valley—I believe it was a night game—and just physically take it to Clemson knowing full well they’re outmanned,” Josh Pate recounted. “And knowing full well that’s the environment, that’s the team that’s supposed to make them wilt, and they just totally inverted the dynamic. So Jeff Brohm, he’s up there for me.”

Just last month, USA TODAY ranked him No. 2 among all ACC coaches, only behind Dabo Swinney. After all, this 54-year-old Louisville native boasts the second-highest win percentage in Louisville history, trailing only Charlie Strong (.704). Coming back to his alma mater, he has delivered stability, identity, and wins in just two years. And now, he’s winning off the field, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff Brohm makes a huge splash for Louisville’s 2026 class

Just when you think you have to wait for the 2025 season to kick off to see Jeff Brohm’s power, he’s already added another offseason W. This time, it’s on the recruiting trail. Louisville’s latest weekend haul was nothing short of a flex. Three new commitments dropped in, including two 4-stars and one 3-star, pushing the Cardinals into Top 10 territory for the 2026 class per 247Sports (No. 9).

4-star DL Josiah Hope, a top-300 national recruit who’s the No. 2 prospect from the state of Kentucky, joined the flock. Alongside him, 4-star Jamarcus Whyce, the No. 29th DT who had offers from Notre Dame and Tennessee, and 3-star TE Nick Lautar committed too. Jeff Brohm’s squad now owns four of the top five recruits in Kentucky and six of the top 10 with 17 commits. And he’s also got Miller Moss, the former Trojans QB, who’s expected to do special things in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff Brohm continues to stack wins, flip recruits, and build a program from the inside out. As for the most underrated head coach label, that may become a thing of the past. Because he’s now in the conversation for most effective.