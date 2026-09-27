$30M Big Ten HC Addresses His Future With the Program Amid Questions About His Ability to Continue Coaching

A brutal 54-3 beating from UCLA on Saturday left Maryland head coach Mike Locksley facing the hardest questions of his eight-year tenure. As rain poured down on SECU Stadium, the scoreboard told a painful story that no $30 million contract could hide. Maryland didn’t just lose a football game; the entire offense completely broke down on home turf.

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That loss quickly turned long-standing fan frustration into serious doubts about Locksley’s future. The big question popping up across College Park is not about his basic coaching skills; everyone knows his history, but whether his formula can ever work at Maryland specifically. With a massive $9.2 million buyout tag attached to him for the 2026 season calendar, university leaders are stuck weighing a very expensive decision.

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Speaking to reporters after the game, Locksley did not dodge the hard questions about his job security. “I understand the question,” he told reporters in a post-game conference. “I own the result. That won’t, again, I can’t claim it. That’s something that we’ve got to go out and earn every week. I’ll start with yes, I still have a lot of confidence in myself and the staff to get this thing fixed. Again, that’ll have to be earned.”

After the 54-3 loss to UCLA, Coach Mike Locksley was questioned about his ability to continue coaching Maryland. pic.twitter.com/e0JWODipPK— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

Nobody doubts Locksley’s ability to bring in talent. Over the years, he helped bring top stars like tight end Vernon Davis and linebacker Shawne Merriman into the spotlight. But recruiting talent is only half the job. When that talent does not translate into regular wins, paying out a $30 million contract that runs through 2028 becomes hard to justify for school bosses.

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With his second loss of the season, the Terrapins rank 10th in the Big Ten conference. The team’s tendency to win early against low-level competition and fade away from national championship talks later in the season has become a habit. They have won 18 out of 20 games through the first four games in the past five years. While talking to the media after Saturday’s loss, Locksley acknowledged the public sentiment against him regarding his future with the program and said he understands why and where it comes from.

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“I won’t be able to claim it,” the 56-year-old said. “And I understand why people will have to sit and sit and question it. It’s going to be, I’m going to have to earn it. I’m not going to be able to claim it up here.”

The blowout hurts even more because Maryland entered Saturday sitting at 2-1 with momentum from early non-conference wins. While the Terrapins came of a narrow defeat against Virginia Tech in their last game, getting blown out by 51 points in a Big Ten matchup sets off major alarms. With eight conference games left on the schedule, including tough road trips ahead, Maryland’s path to six wins and bowl eligibility is suddenly looking like a steep uphill climb.

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His failure is affecting the school monetarily in another way. In the last fiscal year, Maryland ranked last among the Big Ten public schools in football ticket sales with 5.04 million. They stooped lower than the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who amassed 9.24 million. In the summer, he said that Maryland lacks competitiveness and is fixing that for this season.

“We need a product,” Smith told The Athletic. “We were competitive last year, but we didn’t win. We have to be competitive and win a few more games.”

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Offensive collapse and a grim road ahead

That was not the case in this loss. Not that Locksley had much backing, but any support or faith in him evaporated after the loss to UCLA. In their latest, Maryland looked abysmal, to say the least.

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Their quarterback Malik Washington threw two pick-sixes in a cross-country game that was easy for UCLA to breeze through. Maryland turned the ball over five times and managed 181 yards. UCLA is celebrating 475 yards and had five touchdowns of at least 39 yards.

While UCLA head coach Bob Chesney celebrates a smooth 4-0 start to his tenure, the contrast in College Park could not be sharper. One coach is building momentum, while Mike Locksley looks like a man running out of time and answers at Maryland.