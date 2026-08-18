31 Division I Schools Changing Conferences in One Year as College Football Realignment Goes Haywire: Report

College sports used to be rooted in regional rivalries and traditions that lasted decades. Today, it is driven almost entirely by television money and playoff access. That cold reality reached a breaking point this month as 31 Division I schools prepare to play in entirely new conferences this year. While the power leagues like the SEC and Big Ten sit on their massive TV deals, the rest of college athletics is scrambling to survive a chaotic game of musical chairs.

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Social media analyst Ryan Hammer highlighted the sheer scale of the movement on Instagram, pointing out that this entire shakeup stems from a single catalyst: the reboot of the Pac-12. When the historic league lost most of its original members to power conferences, it was forced to rebuild from scratch. By pulling top programs like Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Utah State out of the Mountain West, the Pac-12 set off a nationwide chain reaction that trickled down to every corner of mid-major sports.

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“There are 31 colleges changing conferences in Division I this year, I think, if my math is correct,” content creator Ryan Hammer said in an Instagram reel detailing the changes on August 15. “It’s all a domino effect that starts with the Pac-12 coming back to life.”

“Oregon State and Wazzu technically never left, but Gonzaga is coming from the WCC, Texas State from the Sun Belt, and then Fresno State, Utah State, Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State are all coming from the Mountain West,” Ryan Hammer added. “The WCC is getting Denver University from the Summit League.”

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For two years, Oregon State and Washington State operated as a lonely two-team league, fighting just to keep the Pac-12 brand alive. Their rebuilding effort finally paid off by pulling five Mountain West anchors and adding Texas State from the Sun Belt.

Gonzaga also agreed to join for all sports except football, giving the new-look league instant national credibility on the basketball court. For these schools, the move promises higher television payouts, even if it means sending student-athletes on cross-country flights for mid-week games.

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Behind the chaos lies a simple truth: schools are terrified of being left behind. When a conference loses its marquee teams, its media value drops instantly. That forces athletic directors to look for immediate exits to protect their athletic budgets. But this high-stakes reshuffling comes with real human costs.

Olympic sports like volleyball, track, and softball now face grueling travel schedules, forcing student-athletes to spend hours on planes and study in airport terminals just to keep their programs afloat.

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Hammer also noted that the Sun Belt lost Texas State but gained Louisiana Tech from Conference USA. Meanwhile, UTEP departed Conference USA for the Mountain West. The Big West is also undergoing a major reshuffle, losing UC Davis and Hawaii to the Mountain West. But the biggest change comes with the WAC, which is effectively disappearing under its old identity.

The domino effect hit lower divisions even harder. The historic Western Athletic Conference, once a staple of Western college football, has effectively vanished under its old identity. As members fled to stable homes like the Big Sky and Big West, the remaining programs scrambled to survive.

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They joined forces with schools from the ASUN and Ohio Valley Conference to form a brand new entity known as the United Athletic Conference, proving that no league is safe when realignment begins.

FBS Expands to 138 Teams as North Dakota State and Sacramento State Make the Jump

At the top level of the sport, the Football Bowl Subdivision is bigger than ever. The FBS has expanded to 138 total teams this season, driven by lower-division powerhouses making the leap to big-time college football. Schools like North Dakota State and Sacramento State decided that the financial reward of competing at the highest level far outweighs the massive costs of stepping up.

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“Now, the ASUN is gonna survive,” Hammer said during the same reel posted on his Instagram handle. “They’re getting in the West Florida Argonauts in from Division II.”

He noted the reshuffling also left just Notre Dame and UConn as FBS independents, while the UAC was formed through a strategic alliance between the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN)

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This desperation has forced colleges to make unprecedented, patchwork deals just to find a home for specific sports. Northern Illinois moved its football and women’s gymnastics programs to the Mountain West, while placing most of its other sports in the Horizon League.

Sacramento State joined the Big West for most sports while placing its football team in the MAC. It leaves only Notre Dame and UConn operating as independent programs in football, as regional common sense takes a backseat to financial survival.

As the 2026 season kicks off, college football looks almost unrecognizable compared to a decade ago. Map lines have been erased, rivalries destroyed, and traditional leagues dismantled.

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With 31 schools settling into new homes this year alone, one thing is clear: as long as television networks are driving the bus, college sports realignment is far from finished.