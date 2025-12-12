$33.5M SEC Coach Promises to Outdo Bill Belichick and Others With 7 Year NFL Experience

Arkansas’ $33.5 million hire, Ryan Silverfield, isn’t playing it safe anymore. Critics keep circling his lack of SEC experience, but he’s leaning harder than ever on the record that actually set him apart. Seven years of NFL success before most coaches his age had even earned a headset. Silverfield believes it’s exactly why he’s ready to prove he belongs among the giants.
“I don’t know how many head coaches in college football under the age of 50 coached for seven years in the NFL,” Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield said in conversation with Fox16 Courtney Mims. “I don’t think there’s any, right? And then also I’ve had, you know, coach Belichick’s coached for a long time in the NFL, a little bit older. And this is his first year finishing up as a head college coach, where I’ve had that experience. I also laugh when people say, he doesn’t have that SEC experience.
“When these guys may have been, some of these other coaches around the conference may have been, you know, coaching or a grad assistant in the SEC or a grad assistant at smaller schools,” Silverfield added. “I was; I had the fortune of working with guys like Brett Favre and Adrian Peterson, right? And Calvin Johnson. So I think that makes up for it.”
After leading Memphis since 2020 and briefly stepping in as interim head coach for a single game in 2019, Silverfield left a mark of consistent success. Every season under his guidance saw the Tigers reach a bowl game, climaxing in 2024 with an impressive 11-2 record. This year, Memphis enters postseason play with an 8-4 record, poised for another postseason appearance. Now, Arkansas is hoping he can replicate that turnaround.
With pro coaching experience and Memphis success, Silverfield can also recruit at a high level. In Memphis, he finished top four in AAC recruiting every cycle he led. This year, the Tigers signed the best class in the league and landed four-star quarterback AJ Hill. They were in second position with their 2026 cycle before heading into Early Signing Day. So, his recruiting abilities can help Arkansas big time.
And he isn’t stopping just at that. The Arkansas Razorbacks are going through a major staff overhaul, and Ryan Silverfield is making a massive move to make sure they don’t flinch with a similar 2-10 next season. He got Gaizka Crowley as their new general manager.
Silverfield has already locked in his coordinators, bringing Tim Cramsey to lead the offense and Ron Roberts to control the defense, with Chad Lunsford taking care of special teams. With them, Secondary has three new hires so far: CJ Wilford, Deron Wilson, and TJ Rushing. With major staff adjustments, Silverfield is also adding key recruits.
Ryan Silverfield adds key recruit
Moments after taking the reins at Arkansas, Silverfield started showing his recruiting excellence. And secured his first major recruiting win by adding four-star defensive tackle Danny Beale to the team. Beale is the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas for the 2026 class and ranks No. 108 in the ESPN 300. This 6-foot-4, 300-pound defender hails from Cherry Valley.
He first committed to Oklahoma back in June and later reopened his recruitment in October; since then, Arkansas has been trying hard to get him. And just over 24 hours after hiring Ryan Silverfield, he committed to Arkansas. With Beale’s commitment, he becomes the only top-300 commit for the 2026 class.
Players’ trust in Ryan Silverfield makes sense, as he arrived on the team holding a 50-25 record at Memphis. Soon after Beale’s commitment, Silverfield added two other key playmakers. Three-star linebacker Jakore Smith decommitted from Oklahoma in November and then flipped four-star running back Terry Hodges from Missouri. Now, with this momentum, let’s wait and see how things turn around for the Razorbacks this season.
