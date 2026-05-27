$32.4M Indiana Revelation Raises Serious Questions About Curt Cignetti’s NIL Claims

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice. Curt Cignetti did not use a lot of NIL revenue to put together his 2025 championship roster. No five-star recruits and only a handful of four-stars with a total roster average NIL value of about $23K. This was indeed lightning captured in a bottle, as the 2026 numbers paint a different story altogether.

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After Indiana lifted its first-ever natty, there were complaints of too much money being thrown around, especially with Mark Cuban doing the media rounds. But the head coach shut it down. “I want to say our NIL is nowhere near what people think it is. So you can throw that out,” said Cignetti in the post-game conference. Last year, it was all about a vision and execution, and the belief he had was in his players rather than burning a hole in his pocket. This year, the Hoosiers are spending money like the bigger programs.

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“Indiana football 2026 roster valuation: $32.4M,” read the post on X by thenilstandard. This is a far cry from the underdog squad of last year. Cignetti understands that there is a target on his back and he is not taking any chances. He wants to keep as much of last year’s core intact. Winning the championship also helps to get the best recruits to consider Bloomington.

Think of a team like a family budget, where the entire Indiana roster cost around $21 million last year. But after the Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza, left for his NFL journey, Cignetti had to secure a good QB on his roster. This dynamic forced the Hoosiers to stretch their total roster value to nearly $32.4 million just to keep their championship core intact.

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With almost 63 players on the roster, Cignetti spent $10.02M on offensive starters and bagged QB Josh Hoover from the transfer portal. Hoover came to Bloomington straight from TCU with a NIL valuation of $2,500,000. The next in the chart is the long-standing LT Carter Smith, who returned after taking his name back from the NFL draft. Smith was an essential part of the 2024 and 2025 squads for the Hoosiers and is getting $1,545,325.

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Cignetti spent $8.58 M on Defensive Starters. DL Tyrique Tucker gave his career-best record of 40 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in 2025, and started all 16 games for the Hoosiers. He is retained at a NIL value of $1,155,422. DE Chiddi Obiazor, DL Mario Landino, and DE Tobi Osunsanmi are all on 1.50M. Just to retain players of his previous roster, Cignetti had to spend $20M, but they earned this raise too after their perfect 16-0 season.

Comparing this to the other heavyweights, we can clearly see the gap. Six powerhouse programs have officially broken the $40 million threshold. Texas leads all college football programs with a staggering $47.9 million estimated roster value heading into the 2026 season. This is unsurprising with a roster that contains high-profile talent like quarterback Arch Manning, whose personal NIL valuation sits at a massive $5.4 million.

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Then comes the runner up Miami Hurricanes with $44.0 million. Fueled by aggressive booster backing, Miami used its war chest to build a roster capable of reaching the national championship again. Close behind them are the Ohio State Buckeyes with $43.5 million. The Buckeyes continue to heavily fund elite talent retention and recruitment, featuring top-earning superstars like wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who himself carries a $4.2M valuation.

Bringing up the rear end of this list are the notorious LSU Tigers with $42.8M. LSU went on an unprecedented spending spree after hiring head coach Lane Kiffin, overhauling their roster by bringing in 40 transfer portal players, including quarterback Sam Leavitt. Sharing the rank with the same amount are the Oregon Ducks with $42.8 Million again. Dan Lanning’s boys have come too close to the championship without ever getting in. The staff at Eugene understands that their championship window exists now and putting all their eggs into one green basket.

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And the last program to spend over 40 million is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with $40.4 Million. Notre Dame squeezed into the elite tier by scaling their budget rapidly over the last calendar year. The university has combined internal direct revenue sharing with aggressive external collective NIL agreements to retain its core talent.

Newbies on the Roster for the Hoosiers

Cignetti has spent a decent amount on the class of 2026, but kept it under a million. The total expenditure recorded was $0.86M. Indiana’s top recruits primarily emphasize defense, with Gabriel Hill, a 6-foot, 290-pound defensive lineman ranked No. 213 nationally, leading the group. The Hoosiers also strengthened their defensive front with two highly rated 4-star prospects from Florida, Kevontay Hugan and Cameron McHaney.

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The 2027 class is already sitting at No. 24 in the country, which is a huge jump from where IU usually lands (40th to 70th). They’ve already locked in some heavy hitters like quarterback, Jameson Purcell, who chose the Hoosiers over the likes of Auburn and Miami. Then you have safety Garyon Hobbs, a highly sought after player from Louisville, Kentucky.

Even though they might have splurged a bit, the underdog mentality still could help Cignetti. It is the same mindset that took Fernando Mendoza, a former Cal transfer, who was a two-star recruit out of high school, and overlooked by the rankings. His trust in the potential of the kid just made him the top QB pick of the NFL draft this year.