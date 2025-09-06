“This for You”: Shooting Victim Ethan Pritchard Paid Twin Tributes by FSU Director & HS Alma Mater

Ethan Pritchard wasn’t a household name at Florida State, not yet. But his potential was impossible to ignore. Coming in as a talented 6’2″ and 224 lbs linebacker, the player came after a 75-tackle season with his high school in 2023 and led his team to Florida’s 4M playoffs. So, Ethan, in a sense, is the future of Florida State’s D-line and would surely have made a lasting impression in just his first year in 2025. But an unfortunate shooting incident has come as a roadblock in his dreams, and he is now fighting for his life in the hospital. But amidst the difficult time, the FSU fraternity is standing strong in solidarity with the player.

According to reports, Ethan is still in critical condition but is stable after he was taken to intensive care at a Tallahassee region hospital. The shooting incident happened when the linebacker was visiting his family and taking his aunt back from Havana, Florida, after a family gathering, as he was shot in the back of his head. “He was actually in the car taking my sister around the corner to her daughter’s house to drop her off…They turned the corner, and as soon as they turned the corner, they heard gunshots,” said Ethan’s father, Earl Pritchard, to WFTV in Orlando. It’s, of course, a testing time for the family, and thoughts and prayers are with them from the FSU director of recruiting.

FSU’s director of recruiting, Devin Rispress, posted a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with Ethan’s picture in FSU’s jersey that read, “Prayers up.” Rispress also captioned his picture on X with the same caption that read, “Prayers up for EP35 #EthanPritchard,” with 35 being Ethan’s jersey number. Not just Rispress, FSU Football shared a powerful video along with a photo giving tribute and prayers for Ethan. “All Garnet with the Gold lids…Continuing to think about Ethan 🙏🏼,” read the post’s caption on X. But that’s not all, because FSU is also dedicating their Week 2 game for Ethan by a special gesture.

The FSU’s post for Ethan signaled that the players would be wearing the #35 wristbands against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in today’s game, as the powerful gesture will give Ethan immense strength to fight through the difficult phase. And for that to happen, his alma mater, Sanford High, Florida, also sent an emotional gesture as the school painted its football field, boldly written, “#IOU #EP STRONG.” The school captioned its X post sharing the pictures of the field’s aerial view with a powerful message for Ethan.”This is for you, Ethan! Almost that time! 🖤🧡🤍🏈🔥 #Bokey #EPStrong.”

A 3-star, 88-rated linebacker from Sanford, Florida, Ethan’s talent propelled him to national attention as he led his high school to a 10-3 record in 2023. His high school being one of the most competitive teams helped him, as by the time senior year came, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, Kentucky, UCF, and Miami, among others, had made an offer. But his eyes were always set on FSU as he laid down his commitment early in October 2023, remaining a loyal Seminole ever since. That loyalty is another reason why Mike Norvell visited him personally.

Mike Norvell sends unconditional support to Ethan Pritchard and his family

An investigation into the shooting is still going on with no suspects identified as of now. However, for now, the prime objective for the Florida State community is to see their true freshman linebacker back on the roster as prayers are coming for his speedy recovery. Moreover, in a heartfelt gesture, Mike Norvell also visited the player at the Tallahassee hospital and said he to be constantly in touch with Ethan’s family.’

“I try to give the players a daily update. I talked to Ethan’s dad this morning. I try to check on them daily. I could go yesterday for a short period — limited visitation — but just being there was good…He’s still in stable condition. We’re praying for him every day. It’s about being there for our players, too, because that’s one of their brothers, and they deeply care about him,” said Mike Norvell on Wednesday.

Apart from all of this, a GoFundMe campaign has also been started by Seminole High School’s football coach, an initiative that has already raised $86,000 to support Ethan’s medical expenses. As for Ethan, he always knew being a starter wouldn’t be easy at FSU, but his love for the program and Mike Norvell was something that motivated him. “Everything isn’t going to go as planned. I’m still locked in, though. I just love the coaches, the vibe, like everything else.” Now FSU is reciprocating the same love, and hopefully, we will see the talented linebacker up and running as he goes on to achieve big things.