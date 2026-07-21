“This is Gonna Sound…”: First-Time $28.5M HC Has His Own Curt Cignetti Moment at SEC Media Days

Curt Cignetti showed how far a coach’s confidence can carry a program when his words, “I win. Google me,” were backed by results. He helped Indiana secure its first national championship in nearly six decades. That is why Will Stein’s first public moment at Kentucky matters, because he walked into SEC Media Days sounding just as sure of himself.

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“This is gonna sound like really… I think because of me, to be honest. I think because of me,” said Stein at SEC Media Days when asked why he believes he will win while Kentucky already has a historically negative image, as reported by national reporter Trey Wallace on July 20. “I think I know what it takes. I’ve seen it at the highest levels. I know what it takes to recruit at this level. And you just gotta believe, man. You just gotta put the ball down and play. There’s not really anything else to be said.”

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“Is it gonna happen overnight? I don’t know. I really don’t. If I had a crystal ball, everybody in this room would be really, really rich right now. I don’t,” added Stein.

Stein arrives at Kentucky after three seasons as Oregon’s OC, having helped the Ducks reach two CFP appearances and recruited talents like Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel, among others. He even helped produce Heisman finalists, and his offensive prowess attracted several top-tier WRs in Eugene. Last season, he led Oregon’s offense, which ranked 13th nationally.

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The question is whether Stein’s pedigree can break Kentucky’s decade-long losing streak.

That is why Stein’s confidence feels bigger than one quote. With Stein at the helm, the culture of the Wildcats has already started to shift.It pushes the new head coach to believe that Kentucky can win despite coming off a disappointing 5-7 season.

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“And so, the best determination of if what you’re doing is working is putting the ball down and playing football, and so there’s going to be bumps in the road,” said the ex-Oregon OC. “I’m prepared for tough moments and tough times. I’ve succumbed to that in our process. I already do self-talk with myself about being all right… I can stay as neutral as possible and be very diplomatic in my approach.

The pressure to win isn’t any less on the new head coach after Kentucky’s investment. The Wildcats brought him with a $28.5 M contract, and then to build an elite roster, the school invested approximately $25M. The Wildcats’ roster even contains players like Tavion Wallace, CJ Baxter, Kenny Minchey, and Willie Rodriguez, among others. And the coach believes in the UK’s recruiting strategy.

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“I know the players that we can get here. I know that we can recruit north, south, and east,” said Stein. “People come to Lexington and love it. I mean, the longer I live there, the longer I’m like, wow, this place is incredible. It’s got everything that you want: great food, great nightlife, great community, and a great university.”

While everything suits Stein now, the coach must bring success for the Wildcats. Will it be possible in his debut season with an overhauled coaching staff?

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The head coach’s belief system is trending across CFB

Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart hired Will Stein when he was busy in play-calling for the Ducks’ 2025 playoff run. Now the head coach has to convert talent into on-field success to secure his time with the Wildcats. And he believes he is able to do it.

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“I’m also excited about what the future holds, and so that’s why I’m excited. That’s why I believe. Or else I wouldn’t have taken the job. I would have stayed out of Oregon and coached Dante [Moore] and stayed out there,” said the UK head coach.

Not only Stein, but this transformational narrative belief is also shown among new head coaches like LSU’s Lane Kiffin and VT’s James Franklin. These coaches have prior experience leading their respective programs to a high level. But now, at their new home, they are preparing to fulfill their unfinished mission: a national title.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship. We’re going to have the teams and the roster back to when they were playing when they were great. I don’t know how fast; it might not be today, but it’s going to happen. I can feel it in recruiting too,” said Kiffin.

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Let’s see if these coaches have to live up to their expectations or not and how much time they take to fulfill them.