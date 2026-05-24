“This is My Calling”: Warren Sapp Vows to Fight Civil Rights Violations After Leaving Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Former Colorado assistant and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has never hesitated to call out the wrongs. That put him in an uncomfortable situation two years ago. However, rather than being bogged down by it, Sapp is doubling down on fighting the injustices.

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Two years ago, the former Buccaneer was part of a charitable convoy when he was allegedly mistreated by police. One of the convoy’s vehicles was pulled over by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office deputies for speeding, who alleged the vehicle was going over 65 mph. Sapp interjected and was part of the crowd that gathered around the pulled-over vehicle, allegedly refusing to identify himself. He was then arrested and detained. However, later investigations revealed flaws in the deputies’ arrest process. Ever since that day, Sapp has been advocating for people to know their rights.

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“There are five freedoms in the First Amendment,” Sapp said on the May 16 episode of the Revolt podcast. “Cuz we don’t know. None of us was taught this in high school. And where does the police patrol? Our neighborhoods, right?”

“Who’s the number one in your life? God. That’s the first one [Amendment]. Religion is one. The next four? Spell my name. SAPP. Speech. Assembly. Press. And petition for redressal of my grievances with my government. This is my calling for some reason when I got yanked in Okeechobee, and now I’ve started on this.”

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According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office report, the agency had received multiple calls about several vehicles (part of Sapp’s convoy) driving over limit. The body camera footage later revealed that when the deputy pulled the driver over, she couldn’t print the citation on the ticket, and a crowd started forming around the gas station, where the driver was pulled over. Sapp was part of that crowd.

According to the body camera footage, the deputy told Sapp he was being detained for interfering in the investigation when the HoFer refused to give his name. However, later reports showed that neither deputy had a clear command nor informed Sapp that he was interfering with a traffic stop. Not just that, the deputies also failed to give verbal commands to step away, as Sapp was only instructed to stop without any explanation.

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“I explained we are obligated to explain how to handle or pay a uniform traffic citation prior to handing a violator a citation,” wrote Lieutenant Bryane Lowe in his report after the Okeechobee Sheriff’s office, that “several things” could have been handled differently in Sapp’s arrest. “In the event that ‘we’ have an equipment failure on a traffic stop that can not be quickly resolved, we should either handwrite a citation or let the violator go with a verbal warning and provide corrective action for the violation.”

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However, Sapp alleged that his civil rights were violated by the incident and has since filed a $20 million lawsuit seeking damages from Okeechobee County and the Sheriff’s Office. In response to the hefty lawsuit, the County’s risk management fund offered Sapp just $3,500 in settlement, and the HoFer immediately called the amount “insulting.” Sapp has since actively advocated against police officers abusing their powers. ‘

Warren Sapp recounts things he could have done differently, and kept his high-profile job

This wasn’t the first time Sapp had an ugly encounter with police officers. After retiring from the NFL in 2007, Sapp gradually transitioned into broadcasting and began working as an analyst for the NFL Network. In 2015, though, Sapp was arrested at a downtown Phoenix Hotel for allegedly soliciting a prostitute and assaulting two women. Those allegations alone were sufficient for the NFL Network to terminate Warren Sapp’s contract. But according to Sapp, he could have handled the situation differently and wouldn’t have lost his job.

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“Florida versus Jail says a 911 call alone does not give you anything other than some information that you can come check out,” Sapp said. “Just some information that you can come check out. And guess what? When you get to come check it out, I ain’t got to answer one of your questions. Do not talk to the police. And I was in an interrogation room and lost my job behind this. [The] only thing I had to do was say, ‘Get me a lawyer.'”

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Because of these ugly events in Sapp’s life, he is now cautious, especially around the police, and makes sure to record everything on his phone. Just recently, he had an altercation with two deputies in Hollywood, Florida, while he tried to enter the City Hall’s third and fourth floors. Throughout the ordeal, Sapp remained adamant about his rights and even cited court precedents to make the deputies aware, while recording the incident on his phone.

Nevertheless, despite taking these steps, those ugly run-ins with the law have left “a real bad taste” in his mouth, and that’s why he is fighting the abuse of power constantly and urging people to know their rights.