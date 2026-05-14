“This is Not The Case”: Deion Sanders Jr Breaks Silence on Love Life, Months After Missing Girlfriend’s Special Event

There is speculation regarding Coach Prime’s eldest son’s quiet breakup with his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Faye. While a sudden lack of a birthday message for Faye during the 2026 New Year celebrations triggered fan concern about their relationship status, Deion Sanders Jr.’s raw confession now shifts the situation from internet rumors to an implicit acknowledgment.

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“Y’all have been asking me that question, but I’m finally speaking on or answering and responding to whatever y’all are saying. Because I know what men be thinking. I know how men be feeling. So I don’t want anybody to think. I don’t want any man to think they can f–k with a Sanders through a woman,” said Deion Jr. during his Thursday appearance.

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“People think they could get on your level through a woman just letting it be known. Because, like, say, me first. If you see me doing something, or if you see her doing something, or you see her with whoever, you see her in a section with a ni–a, you see whatever; it is what it is. You can’t get on my level because you got something that was mine. I just know, I mean, think like, ‘Oh, I got hurt, whatever I got, I’m fucking whoever.’ So, now this is not the case.”

While Faye had been a supportive partner behind the scenes since before Sanders Jr.’s rise to fame with Well-Off Media, the son of Coach Prime deliberately chose to make their relationship official on her 2025 birthday in January. He posted a candid photo of them together on IG with the caption, “Happy birthday, @itsbritt26. I love you.”

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Since then, she has become a regular fixture in his widely viewed vlogs on Well-Off Media alongside the Sanders family. However, last February, she confirmed their breakup, shocking many. Though in June 2025, she posted, “Always working ❤️ @deionsandersjr.” That forced fans to think the duo might be working on rekindling.

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But in 2026, the initial alarm bells rang when her birthday passed without any digital interaction from his accounts. The timing stands out, considering his high-profile presence alongside his father and Karrueche Tran during New Year’s events. Then, fans noticed her complete disappearance from his behind-the-scenes footage, and Faye didn’t even post any photos of them together, while she recently shared updates documenting a personal getaway to Vail, Colorado.

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While both maintain silence about their current love lives, Deion Sanders Jr.’s move clearly indicates that the couple has parted ways. Even he is no longer keeping tabs on Faye’s actions, confirming the emotional and digital distance fans noticed. His “unbothered” mindset indicates a strict refusal to let his ex-partner’s actions impact his image.

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However, Deion Sanders Jr.’s ex-girlfriend confirmed their breakup long before.

Brittany Faye’s 2-word message after breakup

The bond between Deion Jr. and Faye was really strong. When he was struggling early in his career, she even supported him financially. “She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn’t have $15 in my account, bro, to pay for Sonic, bro,” said Deion Jr.

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But just months after making their relationship official, to stop the ongoing rumors, Deion Sanders Jr.’s ex-girlfriend took to her Instagram to clarify her relationship status. Her statement made it clear that she wanted a clean break from the public narrative surrounding the Sanders family.

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“I am no longer with @deionsandersjr! No hard feelings, wish him the best! Just stop sending me stuff about him. Thanks,” wrote Faye. Moreover, she expressed her emotion, tweeting, “Finally free.”

Yet Coach Prime’s son has never explicitly confirmed the breakup on his own platforms. Probably, that’s why there’s a bit of speculation about his current love life status. But his latest confession, which has now been deleted, makes it clear.