This Program Is Becoming Dallas Cowboys of College Football After International Visit Announcement

The comparison sounds bold, but Oregon is starting to look a lot like America’s Team. The Dallas Cowboys became a global brand by thinking beyond football. Now, the Ducks are doing the same with international exposure in Tokyo this summer. Dan Lanning, QB Dante Moore, and several Oregon stars will travel to Japan from June 25-27 for the “Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club.”

Division Street, the local group that helps Oregon athletes secure business deals, is teaming up with the Japan Gridiron Association. This early handshake proves Oregon wants to make friends globally long before other college teams even pack their bags.

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According to Japan Gridiron Association co-founder Tyler Moore, the Ducks could become the college version of the Dallas Cowboys’ global branding model. Moreover, the Cowboys did not just stay in Texas. They built massive fan families in places like Mexico and Europe by showing up in person. Oregon is taking that exact same step.

“100 percent,” Tyler Moore said. “I think Oregon is trailblazing that path.”

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Dan Lanning’s Ducks are not walking into Japan as strangers. The “Japan Ducks” are reportedly the University of Oregon’s largest alumni group outside the United States. Even the U.S. Ambassador to Japan is a “Japan Duck.” Moore made it clear that excitement around the event in Japan is already growing.



“Especially here in Japan,” he said. “I really believe that this fan base is just super excited. And I think Oregon is the perfect university for this type of event.”

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Oregon will send several star players to Japan, including Dante Moore, Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. Dan Lanning will also host a coaches’ clinic while the Ducks players teach football basics and 7-on-7 concepts at the American School in Japan (ASIJ).

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“Coach Lanning, his overall schemes, how he approaches the game, all of that matters,” Moore added. “And having him here definitely inspires, not only the athletes here, but also the other coaches here. In Japan, it’s still a growing game. And for him to come here and put on a coach’s clinic and explain how things are run at the University of Oregon is huge for this community.”

Oregon already stands out because of its connection with Nike. The Japan connection also goes deeper than sports. Oregon booster Phil Knight has often talked about how Japan influenced Nike in its early days. Before Nike became its own brand, the company sold shoes made by Onitsuka Tiger.

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Japanese influence still exists throughout Oregon’s campus and branding today. The Ducks even wore “Shoe Duck” uniforms honoring Knight’s memoir and Nike history. So Tyler Moore believes Oregon’s overall image naturally translates overseas.

“The first thing is the association with Nike and their uniforms,” he said. “Just everything, Oregon is a prestigious university. We couldn’t be more excited to partner.”

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Moore hinted this bond could help talented Japanese athletes find their way to play in America. While strict United States visa laws limit how international students earn money right now, building honest relationships early creates trust. Oregon is simply opening a welcoming door for future global talent.

Oregon may be building international recruiting gates

“Our goal is to introduce Oregon athletes and the Duck football brand to Japanese fans and establish a foundation of excitement and fan engagement that we can build on in future years,” Division Street CEO Rosemary St. Clair said.

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College football is starting to think bigger than just games and recruiting. Oregon, like the ACC, is already understanding what global exposure could mean for the program. This summer’s Japan trip feels like the next step in growing their brand outside the US.

“The opportunity to represent the University of Oregon in Tokyo is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Dan Lanning said. “Football has taken all of us to incredible places, and it will be special to connect with players and coaches who love this game as much as we do. We are excited to share how we approach the game and to be part of something that’s much bigger than one trip.”

The Dallas Cowboys comparison makes sense because this feels bigger than a simple football trip to Oregon. The Ducks are taking their brand overseas while most college programs are still focused only on Saturdays.