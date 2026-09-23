“This So Sad”: Holly Rowe Mourns ESPN Colleague’s Tragic Demise

The sports world is mourning the sudden death of Chris Spatola, a highly respected 47-year-old ESPN college basketball analyst. The outpouring of grief across sports just shows how deeply respected Spatola was as both a broadcaster and a person. Holly Rowe also paid her tribute to her former ESPN colleague.

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“This is so sad. He was always so delightful and totally passionate about basketball. Gosh, just awful!!!!” Rowe posted on X on September 23.

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Both ESPN and Duke University confirmed that Spatola died suddenly, but no official cause of death has been disclosed. In a collective statement issued by the Krzyzewski family, they requested privacy for his family.

“There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola,” the family said. “Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family.

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“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy, as our entire family, particularly Jamie and her three beautiful children, grieve and process this unimaginable loss.”

Spatola lived a highly accomplished life before his career in broadcasting. He was a standout basketball player at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He still ranks 10th on Army’s all-time career scoring list with 1,543 points. After his graduation, he served five years as an active-duty officer in the U.S. Army, including deployment to the Middle East during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

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Spatola joined Coach K’s coaching staff at Duke from 2007 to 2012. He served as an assistant coach and director of basketball operations during their 2010 NCAA National Championship run. He joined ESPN in 2015 and was widely praised by fellow announcers as one of the most prepared, humble, and “egoless” analysts in sports television.