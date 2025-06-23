Thomas Castellanos Lands in Hot Water as Trash Talk on Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Backfires Unexpectedly

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is known for his explosive play and elusiveness with his feet, recently made headlines by transferring from Boston College to Florida State. He joined a team eager for a turnaround after a disappointing 2024 season. His path—from Georgia high school sensation to Boston College starter and now to Tallahassee—has been a major ballgame in the biggest moments. Head coach Mike Norvell credited him as “one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.”

The Seminoles, who suffered through a 2-10 season and had their former QB benched, are counting on Castellanos to get the ship back on a winning course. Now, with the 2025 season approaching, Castellanos is making more than headlines for his performance, but for what he says. In a recent interview, he wasn’t afraid of the limelight as he gazed forward to Florida State’s season-opening battle against Alabama.

“They don’t have Nick Saban to save them,” Castellanos declared to ON3, sending shockwaves through the college football world. “I just don’t see them stopping me.” It wasn’t simply a light-hearted jab; it was a declaration of faith in his potential and a challenge to the Crimson Tide. Castellanos is playing high stakes on himself and his new squad, suggesting that Alabama isn’t the same goliath if Saban isn’t roaming the sidelines. He’s correct that the Tide are under transition—Kalen DeBoer concluded his first year at 9-4, and though that’s not nearly a calamity, it’s not the dynasty-esque dominance that fans have grown accustomed to. Castellanos is counting on that uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 (@on3) Expand Post

AD

The Crimson Tide side of the argument is straightforward: yes, Saban’s gone, but talent and tradition didn’t follow him out the door. Alabama faithful are already marking August 30th on their calendars, wondering if Castellanos can put his mouth where his money is. But not everyone’s convinced. Opponents quickly mention that last season’s abysmal performance weakened Florida State’s roster, and Castellanos himself sat on the bench at Boston College before he made the move to Tallahassee. As the season gets into full swing, all eyes will be on Castellanos to determine if he can support his big words with big action against Alabama. They are already calling it the most hyped game of the early season, and with Castellanos under the spotlight, the soap opera is just starting.

How fans are reacting to Thomas Castellanos’ callout

Everybody’s discussing Thomas Castellanos—the new quarterback, the big mouth. Particularly Lebbeus T. Overton, the young defensive lineman, had 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 2 sacks, and led Bama with 9 QB-hurries in 2024. Overton, not being overly dramatic and jumping the gun, presented a subtle “🙃. ”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first fan uttered, “Okay, little guy…try seeing over the line of scrimmage first.” Before you begin imagining him as some unbeatable monster, he is not. The guy’s not exactly towering over most offensive linemen out there. Quarterbacks find it challenging to “see over the line.” Suppose there are 4-5 O-linemen in front of the QB when he has the ball. So if he’s short, he won’t be able to see the field in front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan wrote. “Oh boy, this guy’s in for a longgggg game.” Alabama’s defense is known for wearing down opponents. Especially in the fourth quarter. It’s not so much about making one big play—it’s about making it through four quarters of relentless pressure. Castellanos is going to have to remain sharp and concentrated and perhaps even get hit a few times in the process. Another weighed in by saying, “Shiver me timbers.” Without Nick Saban, they’re not exactly a walk in the park, anyway. The Crimson Tide does tend to make even the most self-assured quarterbacks doubt themselves.

One of the fans stings where it hurts. “You got benched at Boston College, bro.” Let’s not forget where Castellanos started. He had his highs at Boston College, but he also had his lows. In a pivotal game against Syracuse, Castellanos limped off the field in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury, having completed just 2 of 7 passes for 14 yards, throwing a touchdown but also an interception. The next week, head coach Bill O’Brien made the tough call: James would start against SMU, and Castellanos was officially benched. But things moved quickly: by the end of the week, reports surfaced that Castellanos planned to enter the transfer portal.