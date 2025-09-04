Thomas Castellanos Makes Major Alabama Confession After FSU QB Receives National Honor

What happened in Tallahassee was an upset. But more than that, it was a complete dismantling that shocked even the man who called his shot. Florida State absolutely dominated Alabama in every phase. They racked up 230 rushing yards while holding the Crimson Tide to just 87 yards on the ground. Those were Alabama’s fewest rushing yards in a season opener since 1975. Thomas Castellanos had boldly predicted victory. He led the charge with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown while completing 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards. Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson struggled mightily. He completed just 23 of 43 attempts as FSU’s defense consistently collapsed the pocket. They forced him into uncomfortable situations throughout the contest.

Nobody believed this level of dominance was possible. Castellanos had made headlines for his brash comments about Alabama no longer having Nick Saban to save them. Most observers figured the outspoken quarterback was about to get a harsh reality check. What was considered one of the nation’s premier defensive lines was waiting for him. Alabama’s defensive front had been ranked second nationally by PFF heading into the season. It featured veteran LT Overton, who was expected to make Thomas Castellanos pay dearly for his bold predictions. Instead, something completely different unfolded. Even Castellanos himself was caught off guard by the extent of his team’s dominance.

Speaking on Jim Rome’s podcast, Castellanos was asked directly whether he expected to bully Alabama the way FSU did. He admitted something surprising. “I wouldn’t say I expected it, you know. I expected us to win, and you know, have a good game. But the way we dominated and how physical we were, it kind of surprised me, myself.” This shows just how shocking what transpired in Doak Campbell Stadium really was. While Thomas Castellanos had confidence his team could win, even he couldn’t have imagined FSU would physically overpower Alabama to such a degree.

The quarterback’s surprise speaks to just how thoroughly FSU controlled every aspect of the game. From the trenches to the skill positions, they dominated everything. The physical beatdown FSU delivered was absolutely jaw-dropping to watch. Alabama had no answer for FSU’s aggressive style on both sides of the ball. They appeared completely lost. Ty Simpson spent most of the game running for his life. When it came to crunch time on fourth downs, he just couldn’t get it done. Alabama managed to convert only 2 of its 5 fourth-down attempts. The pressure never let up. It forced Simpson to scramble around constantly and make panicked throws that often ended up as turnovers on downs. He was under constant duress throughout the game.

Following up his admission of surprise, Castellanos told his teammates something that should terrify the rest of college football: “But I just told the guys I was like, man, if we can do this every week, you know, week in week out. I think we got something.” The confidence is evidence of the potential that FSU displayed in its stunning victory. It hints at what could be a remarkable turnaround season. With Gus Malzahn now running the offense and instilling a physical, ground-based attack, the Seminoles have found an identity. This could carry them far beyond what anyone expected.

Castellanos riding the victory wave

The aftermath of FSU’s stunning upset has been everything Castellanos could have hoped for and more. “It’s exciting right now. Everybody’s crazy around campus, stuff like that. It’s been crazy. I’m not gonna lie. It’s probably been the best times of my life, right now,” Castellanos said. He captured the euphoric atmosphere that’s taken over Tallahassee since Saturday night. You can hear the genuine excitement in his voice. Why wouldn’t there be? The quarterback who admitted he was surprised by how thoroughly his team dominated Alabama is now living in a whirlwind of celebration and recognition. The feeling around campus is electric.

The national recognition followed quickly. It validated everything Castellanos accomplished in that dominant performance. FSU football proudly announced on their Instagram that “The Davey O’Brien Award national Quarterback of the Week is Tommy Castellanos!” The award recognizes his exceptional debut in garnet and gold. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards while adding a game-high 78 rushing yards and a touchdown. This recognition perfectly caps off the most remarkable story of the week. It started with Castellanos admitting he never expected to dominate Alabama the way FSU did. From his candid surprise on Jim Rome’s podcast to now basking in the glow of national quarterback honors, it’s been an incredible journey. All of this happened in just a few days.

The Davey O’Brien Award, along with his Manning Award Star of the Week recognition, validates what everyone witnessed on Saturday night. They saw a quarterback who not only backed up his bold predictions but exceeded even his own expectations. As Castellanos enjoys what he calls “the best times of my life,” it’s clear that this upset victory has transformed into something bigger. What started as a shocking result has become a launching pad for what could be a special season in Tallahassee.