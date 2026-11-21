ESPN’s Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard started Saturday’s College GameDay by jumping off a diving platform in Miami, and both came out of the pool talking about how they felt. McAfee said he thought he blew out his eardrums, and Howard said he thought he tore his rotator cuff. Now an ESPN colleague who tried something similar has explained why the stunt is no joke.

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“I can attest to the fear. I did this once live on SportsCenter. Mine was a backflip. I over-rotated. Thought I broke my coccyx. One of the scarier things I’ve ever experienced. My wife was not thrilled with me,” ESPN’s Marty Smith said about McAfee’s jump.

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Smith was describing his own jump on a live show, where he spun too far. Before a Notre Dame and Miami game, Smith went up a platform about 25 feet high at the pool inside Miami’s Norman A. Whitten University Center. He tried a backflip into the water, and that jump is what left him hurt.

The McAfee jump came before the Virginia Tech and Miami game. The platform stood 10 meters, about 33 feet, above the pool right beside the GameDay set. Members of Miami’s diving team went first and showed off their skills. Then McAfee climbed up in a Speedo, Howard followed in a full suit and tie, and both jumped.

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McAfee said the landing left his ears ringing.

“I think I blew out both of my eardrums. I can’t really hear anything right now,” McAfee said. He still called it a great way to start the day for college football, since he had just fallen through the air next to a Super Bowl MVP and a Heisman winner.

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Howard sounded similar and said the jump was “frightening” and that he had never been that high before. “I think I tore my rotator cuff coming down,” Howard said.

McAfee did not hide that he was nervous too. He said he was scared to death on the platform, even though people expect this kind of thing from him. He said he had talked through the jump with Howard and his wife at dinner the night before.

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He also had a message for the people who complain about his shirtless habit: “Sorry to those who hate that I take off my shirt. Decided to slip off the pants today to show respect to the divers,” McAfee said.

Miami’s diving team has won 26 individual national championships, and McAfee said that history is part of the lore at the school. It was not his first time, though.

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During Miami’s 2025 GameDay stop, McAfee wore a Speedo and did a pencil dive in front of Miami fans. He did it again this season and brought Howard along to make the moment bigger.

That second jump is what makes Smith’s comment land harder. A drop that high leaves little room for error, and one bad rotation or awkward landing can turn a fun bit into an injury.

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After the jump, McAfee and Howard went back to the GameDay set and talked about how their bodies felt. Smith’s story fills in what can happen when a jump goes wrong, and why laughing it off may not tell the whole story.

Two of the show’s biggest personalities walked away joking, but a coworker who has felt that fall says it was one of the scariest things he has been through.