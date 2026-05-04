“Threatened to Hurt and K***”: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Breaks Silence on Rift With Ex-Fiancé’s Family

Deion Sanders and his kids hardly see a week go by without making the headlines, oftentimes for controversial reasons. Earlier, Shilo Sanders fired shots at Browns reporter Mary Kay for suggesting that Shedeur be replaced as the Browns’ QB1. Next was Shedeur celebrating his graduation from the University of Colorado. And now, it is Deiondra Sanders in another back-and-forth with her baby daddy, Jacquees, revealing the true state of things between her and his family members.

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“Let’s make this clear,” Deiondra posted on her Instagram story. “I never stopped Snow daddy from seeing him, nor being a father, despite the lies he and his family told y’all. Please leave me out every time y’all post him. In fact, many time I invited him to Snow activities so he can be there or called him so he can feel he is there.”

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Despite Deiondra’s efforts to fully move on from her breakup with her ex and the controversies that came with it, certain circumstances keep holding her back. Following the birth of her child last year, Deiondra and her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees, broke up. However, it soon turned into a full-blown family war between Coach Prime’s daughter and Jacquees’ family.

The 34-year-old has never been silent about her desire to parent her son alongside his father. But now that it is almost impossible, she has publicly expressed her interest in having Jacquees get involved in Snow’s upbringing in any way he can. Beyond him, she has extended her arms to his family, who, according to her, are acting cold towards Snow due to the tension they have with her.

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Notwithstanding, she eventually had to turn down his family members because she was unsure of Snow’s security in their custody. According to her, they wanted him to stay with someone who “threatened to hurt and kill Snow.”

“Only time it was an issue was when his family wanted to have Snow alone,” Deiondra added. “At this time Snow was younger, couldn’t talk, I was still breastfeeding, and they were cool with someone who threatened to hurt and k-ll Snow. Any REAL mother should understand that. I am the one who contacts his sister to see Snow when we are in Atlanta now that he is older. I’m the one who took him to his cousin on his dad’s side’s birthday party with no help. I’m no bitter BM. So let’s get that clear.”

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Deiondra never hesitates to shut down any claim from Jacquees or his family members that puts her out as a “bitter” baby mama. Back in December, he aimed a dig at her by calling out women who keep kids from their fathers. And in silencing him, she backed up her retort with different pictures of Snow in his dad’s home.

After her rants, Deiondra went back to “celebrating my family, which had two graduates TODAY! Thank ya and God bless. LEAVE ME ALONE.”

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Deiondra celebrates Shedeur’s graduation

Deiondra Sanders’ complaints did not stop her from posting her brother’s graduation on her story. On Saturday, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders graduated from the University of Colorado after earning a degree in sociology. Shedeur had a 3.9 GPA and completed his college degree virtually after moving to the NFL in 2025.

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Just before the ceremony, Shedeur visited his dad in his office and laid out his gown, cap, and shoes—a gesture his father did with his football kits during his playing days.

After that, Sanders posted a video of himself alongside other graduands.

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“What’s up? We at graduation,” Sanders said. “It’s called excellence, man. It’s excellence.”

While he excelled academically, he was also a highly rated college quarterback. He started 24 games in two seasons in Colorado and threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, while completing 71.8% of his passes. With his degree, Shedeur joins his siblings, Deiondra Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Deion Sanders Jr., as college graduates.