3 Bold Warnings Hit Mike Norvell as 20 Crucial Visits Reopen Florida State’s Old Wounds

Florida State fans have been through it all—dynasties, droughts, and lately, a disaster. After a perfect 13-0 season and an ACC title in 2023, the Seminoles came crashing back to earth in 2024, finishing with a shocking 2-10 record. The worst since 1974. It wasn’t just bad—it was unrecognizable. And as the smoke cleared, the program’s foundation showed cracks that couldn’t be ignored. Now, with 20 top recruits visiting on June 6th, Mike Norvell has a crucial weekend ahead. And this isn’t just about rebuilding anymore.

On the June 6th episode of Locked On Seminoles, national recruiting analyst Brian Smith laid out three crucial truths Florida State can’t ignore if it wants to get back on track. He didn’t sugarcoat it.

Warning No. 1: “This is an official visit list that is really good.” Smith opened by actually giving Norvell and staff some credit. “I have harped on Florida State for several bumbles they have made—and rightfully so—but this isn’t one of them. Their official visit list this weekend is legit. Give them props.” The Seminoles are currently ranked No. 20 in the 2025 class by On3 and No. 18 for the 2026 class. That’s not elite, but it’s a solid base. The key now? Delivering the kind of experience that flips minds and flips commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then there’s warning No. 2: “What are you selling?”

Smith didn’t let the staff off easy. “If you have worked inside the Florida State football office right now, coming off the disastrous 2024 season, how would you pitch it?” That’s the real challenge. Recruits don’t just see the helmet—they see the results. And 2-10 doesn’t sell dreams. “Every player is different—every parent, every sibling, every coach that comes with the recruit. Just something to think about,” Smith said. “Give credit to those in the football office—at all schools for that matter—it is a complex process. One that is turning 365, and it is not an easy grind.” It’s about strategy, creativity, and convincing top talent that Florida State’s best days aren’t behind them—they’re on the horizon.

Great college football teams have coaching staffs that are good at both recruiting new players and developing their skills. Past successful Florida State teams under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher had this key mix, which helped them win championships. Right now, Mike Norvell’s staff hasn’t found this balance. This means a lot of the recruiting effort falls directly on him. And this situation brings about the third important warning for the team.

Warning No. 3: “Stay in the fight.” This one might be the most conventional. “If you don’t get kids from this weekend or any other weekend, you have to stay in the fight.” He reminded fans of Bobby Bowden’s legendary persistence: if Miami or Georgia or Texas stole a recruit early, you didn’t give up. You regrouped and came back stronger.

“If you play well enough (big question, you still got to go out and earn it), you will gain the trust of recruits that maybe you don’t have right now.” Smith added, “Maybe you get them back on campus for an unofficial visit. Or maybe they cancel this weekend or next weekend, and you get them later. Stay in the fight.” So if Norvell wants to get FSU back to glory, he needs to recruit like a madman. Nonstop.

Smith also called the recruiting world a very fluid situation. Nothing is locked in until the papers are signed. “It is not an easy endeavor to work in a football office doing recruiting with today’s modern players,” he said. Between NIL demands, transfers, family expectations, and rival poaching, recruiting is a pressure cooker. But if Norvell wants to turn around this 2-10 disaster, he’s got to handle the heat.

Top recruits arriving for Mike Norvell

Florida State’s June 6th weekend isn’t just a casual meet-and-greet. It’s a high-stakes pitch to reshape the program. Twenty crucial prospects are visiting, and many of them could become the cornerstone of Norvell’s comeback—if he plays it right.

One early blow came when elite edge rusher Tristian Givens canceled his visit. The 6’4″, 215-pound Carver (GA) product is ranked No. 63 nationally and No. 7 at his position per 247Sports. He’s now trending toward Tennessee, but Givens has left the door cracked open, locking in a rescheduled visit with FSU. He’s exactly the kind of explosive edge threat Florida State has built its best defenses around—and the kind Mickey Andrews would’ve molded into a Sunday player. Can Norvell keep him in the mix? This is a “stay in the fight” moment.

One top target still locked in is Samari “Smoke” Matthews, a high-priority corner from William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina. Matthews has visited Tallahassee multiple times, but South Carolina and Texas are also pushing hard. NIL will likely play a key role here, but Matthews is a plug-and-play talent. Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. is leading the charge, and this weekend is his chance to close the gap and show Matthews that FSU is where stars are born.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another big visitor is T.J. White, a 6’3″, 200-pound inside linebacker from Jackson Academy (MS). Ranked No. 330 nationally and No. 28 at linebacker, White is a thumper in the middle—a tone-setter FSU badly needs. He’s also visiting Tennessee and Mississippi State later in June, so Norvell needs to make this first impression count.

Then there’s Devin Carter, son of former ‘Nole and NFL player Dexter Carter. Currently committed to Auburn, the wide receiver could be flipped if family ties and playing time open the right doors. Carson Baker, a speedy running back from Langston Hughes (GA), is leaning toward Florida—but FSU would rather have him on their side than line up against him in the Swamp. Madden Williams, a WR committed to Texas A&M, is also on the radar. He’s a versatile weapon from St. John Bosco (CA), and if FSU can show a clear path to the field and a competitive NIL package, he could be in play.

With all these names on the list, Mike Norvell is truly being watched closely. After a season that shocked fans and hurt the team’s momentum, this recruiting weekend might be their only chance to change things before the 2025 season starts.