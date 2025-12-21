3 Coaches Ready to Replace Marcus Freeman if Notre Dame HC Departs for the Giants

What happens when you make the national title game? You get offered a head coaching job from Alabama, like Kalen DeBoer. Or, if you finish with a 10-win season after the national title game, you might just get offered an NFL head coaching job. Marcus Freeman is currently at the same crossroads.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Marcus Freeman mentioned as a guy that should be in their (New York Giants) coaching search,” said NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on December 21. “Yes, that is the case. I expect him to be the foremost amongst the college candidates as it pertains to NFL coaches. This is gonna be a widespread search because there’s no Ben Johnson offensive play caller, belle of the ball type candidate in this cycle.”

In light of this sudden development, we examine three potential replacements for Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Lanning, Oregon Head Coach

One would be tempted to mention Brian Kelly in the list. But let’s not open that Baton Rouge Pandora’s box. Instead, we put Dan Lanning as our third-favorite pick in the list. The head coach has taken a program from an afterthought to national relevance. In just his first season, the head coach capped off a 9-3 regular season and followed it up with an 11-1 season in 2023. Factor in that the Ducks soared instead of sinking when they transitioned into the Big 10 on his watch and made playoffs along with an unbeaten season.

Just like Marcus Freeman, Lanning has a defensive background, having perfected his craft under Kirby Smart and the legendary Nick Saban. Lanning, however, is currently under contract with Oregon, and he has a $56.3 million buyout clause in place. That could be enough to deter Notre Dame from pursuing him, and that’s why he is the third-best head coach on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jedd Fisch, Washington Head Coach

Jedd Fisch took an attrition-plagued program after Kalen DeBoer’s departure and stabilized it. This year, the program has capped off a 9-4 season and already has a 16th-ranked class in the 2026 cycle. The same could happen with Notre Dame after Freeman’s departure, as evidenced by player departures and coaches switching camps. Fisch brings a proven pedigree in that regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Plus, the Huskies’ head coach’s background is rooted in different offensive systems. Right from using spread offenses to pro-style offenses, the head coach averaged 34 points per game at Arizona. Notre Dame historically emphasized a balanced attack and a focus on quarterback play, utilizing Fisch’s versatile mindset. Lastly, Fisch will bring in recruitment reach all over the country, as he capped off Arizona’s best recruiting class in 2022. The best part?

Fisch has a $10 million buyout, and Notre Dame won’t have difficulty matching it to land the head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Denbrock, Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator

We have placed Mike Denbrock in first place owing to his Irish roots. The 61-year-old has been a loyal Irish coach since 2010, joining the team as its tight ends coach and remaining in that role until 2016. Plus, he was also at Notre Dame from 2002 to 2004 in the same capacity. Ever since then, the man has waited his turn for 12 years for the opportunity to come. It’s about time now that Notre Dame does justice to Denbrock’s loyalty.

Apart from his Irish stint, the OC was the mentor behind producing Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and leading LSU to lead the country in total offense during his tenure from 2022 to 2023. Denbrock’s appointment provides the Irish with continuity in offense and a significant likelihood of reducing attrition and coaching staff turnover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denbrock brings deep program knowledge, offensive expertise, and a cultural fit to the program. So, the Irish probably won’t worry one bit even if Marcus Freeman finally decides to join the Giants’ camp. They will only have to look internally!!