3 College Football Coaches Fired After Losing Week 11 Games

Week 11 was brutal for several college football programs. Playoff hopes took a beating, struggling teams sank deeper into chaos, and coaches already on the hot seat found themselves running out of excuses. For some programs, another embarrassing loss was the final straw, triggering coaching changes as the regular season nears its end.

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The coaching carousel has been relatively quiet compared with last season, partly because of the high cost of buyouts and the money programs are setting aside for retaining players and building their rosters. However, changes are still happening. Following a difficult weekend, three assistant coaches were reported to have lost their jobs, while several head coaches found themselves facing renewed questions about their futures.

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“Mississippi State Football has just announced changes to the coaching staff. Two anonymous coaches have been relieved of their duties,” Mississippi State Centel posted on X, citing Pete Nakos.

The two departures were later identified as offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom. Robbie Faulk of State 1878 reported on X, “JUST IN: Sources have told State 1878 that Jeff Lebby has fired offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom.”

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Mississippi State’s changes followed its 41-9 loss to Auburn on November 14. The Bulldogs struggled to contain the Tigers, who recorded seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Auburn had averaged 2.56 sacks per game through its first nine contests, making the performance against Mississippi State a particularly difficult one for the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

The special teams unit also failed to give the team much help in the field-position battle. Head coach Jeff Lebby addressed the pressure surrounding the program, with Mississippi State still having two regular-season games remaining.

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When asked about the situation, he said, “For me, I feel pressure of wanting to change the outcome. That’s what I’m concerned with the result on Saturday. That’s what I’ll always be concerned with and doing everything I possibly can to get our guys to go play well enough to go win the game. That’s my job, and that is what I am concerned with every day is doing my job at a really high level to give our guys a chance to go win.”

Marshall also made a change following its Week 11 defeat. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith was relieved of his duties on Sunday after the Thundering Herd lost to Appalachian State. Pete Nakos reported the move on X, writing, “Marshall has fired offensive coordinator Rod Smith, sources tell @On3.”

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Marshall confirmed the decision in a statement, with head coach Tony Gibson thanking Smith for his work over the previous two seasons. Gibson said the results had not matched the program’s expectations and announced that Gunter Brewer would take over the offense for the final two games.

Brewer has worked as associate head coach, tight ends coach, and inside receivers coach this season, and previously served as a co-offensive coordinator at Marshall from 1996 to 1999.

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The Herd sit at 5-5 and are still trying to secure bowl eligibility. Gibson said the team had more to play for, adding that the coaching change was intended to help the offense make the most of its remaining opportunities.

The assistant coaching changes were not the only developments to emerge from Week 11. Several head coaches also saw their job security become a bigger talking point after difficult losses.

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At USC, Lincoln Riley’s team fell 27-13 on the road to Indiana. The Trojans had briefly revived their College Football Playoff hopes with a win over Ohio State on October 31, but the latest defeat dealt another blow to those ambitions. USC struggled to take advantage of its opportunities, including missed chances in the red zone and turnovers at important moments.

Riley’s reported buyout is estimated to be around $70 million, making a coaching change an expensive decision for the university. The expanded 24-team playoff expected next season could also give him more time to turn things around. Still, another disappointing result has added to the questions surrounding his tenure in Los Angeles.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is dealing with a different kind of pressure. The Tigers lost 20-6 to Georgia Tech, a result that continued a difficult season for a program that had previously established itself among college football’s leading teams. Clemson has now lost nine of its last 11 home games against Power Four opponents.

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The defeat was also the Tigers’ first loss to a team that entered the game with a losing record since 2010, ending a 38-game winning streak in such matchups. Clemson’s offense struggled again, and the team has scored only five touchdowns across four home games against Power Four opponents this season.

Swinney’s contract is another major factor. His remaining compensation from 2027 is reportedly worth $60 million, although a clause could reduce the cost of a departure this fall by $3 million. The absence of a mitigation clause means Clemson would not recover part of the buyout if Swinney accepted another coaching job.

Luke Fickell, Shane Beamer and Other Coaches Under Scrutiny

Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell also had a difficult Week 11, with the Badgers losing 24-21 to Maryland. The result came after Wisconsin had beaten ranked USC on October 24, making the team’s recent inconsistency a concern. Fickell is now 23-25 overall at Wisconsin and 14-20 in Big Ten games. The Badgers have Purdue and Minnesota left on their regular-season schedule, giving the program two more opportunities to improve its position.

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South Carolina coach Shane Beamer faced questions after a 34-6 loss to Arkansas. The Gamecocks had won four consecutive games before the setback, but their offense struggled without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Backup Cutter Woods threw three interceptions, and the defeat ended South Carolina’s remaining playoff hopes. Beamer said Sellers was available, but the coaching staff believed Woods gave the team its best chance to win. The decision and the quarterback’s injury status drew attention after the game.

Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield is also under pressure after the Bearcats suffered a 41-13 loss to Iowa State. It was their third consecutive defeat since beating Texas Tech, and Cincinnati has now fallen to .500 after starting the season 5-2. The Bearcats will face Colorado next before traveling to BYU, with their remaining games important for their bowl hopes.

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham had another difficult weekend as the Wolverines lost 31-7 to Oregon. The defeat dropped Michigan to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play. Whittingham’s comments about Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ resources had already drawn attention before the game, and the result added to the scrutiny surrounding his first season in Ann Arbor. His reported buyout is $24.75 million, leaving the university with a significant financial decision if it considers making a change.

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Week 11, therefore, brought both confirmed staff changes and fresh uncertainty for several head coaches. Mississippi State and Marshall have already made moves, while the situations at USC, Clemson, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Cincinnati, and Michigan remain worth watching as the regular season approaches its end.