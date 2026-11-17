College football’s coaching carousel took an unexpected turn on Monday, as three programs made significant changes with the regular season nearing its end. While one move came after a prolonged struggle to find results, another involved a program that had enjoyed considerably more success not too long ago. A third decision came from outside the FBS, adding another name to an already growing list of coaching departures. Here’s all that changed.

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UTEP’s Three-Year Experiment Comes to an Abrupt End

UTEP made the first move, announcing Monday morning that third-year head coach Scotty Walden had been fired. The 37-year-old finished his tenure with a 6-28 record over three seasons and saw his team fall to 1-9 this year following a 27-15 loss to Wyoming. The Miners have now lost eight consecutive games since their only victory, a 51-10 win over FCS opponent Texas Southern.

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UTEP currently ranks last in the FBS in scoring offense, averaging just 14.2 points per game, while allowing 33.6 points per game on defense. The team has also struggled in its first Mountain West season, going 0-6 in conference play. But while the Miners’ offensive struggles tell much of the story, their latest defeat offered an unusual snapshot of how badly things have gone wrong.

Athletic director Jim Senter acknowledged Walden’s contributions to the program, saying, “His tenure has been marked by unprecedented success in recruiting and record-breaking team academic performance. He has excelled at community relations and fundraising, and has put his own money back into the program.”

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However, Senter also pointed out that the program had not made the necessary progress and believed “it’s time for new leadership.”

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Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Kyle Beyer will take over as interim head coach for the Miners’ final two games against Air Force and Northern Illinois.

There was a particularly frustrating element to UTEP’s loss against Wyoming. The Miners actually outgained the Cowboys 443-305 in total offense, but still lost by 12 points. Three lost fumbles proved costly, preventing their offensive production from translating into points.

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That defeat came after UTEP had shown some signs of life against Hawaii, losing 17-14 on November 7. The Miners had also been competitive against Wyoming statistically, but the results continued to go against them. The broader problem was that their season-long offensive output remained among the worst in the FBS, leaving little room for mistakes.

Walden’s departure also ends a tenure that began with considerably more promise. Before arriving in El Paso, he went 26-14 in three seasons at Austin Peay, winning two conference championships and establishing himself as an emerging coaching prospect. UTEP had hoped that success would translate to the FBS level, but his teams finished 3-8, 2-10 and 1-9 across his three seasons.

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Arkansas State Makes a Surprising Call on Its Former Tennessee HC

UTEP’s decision was followed by another coaching change later that evening. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Arkansas State fired head coach Butch Jones with the Red Wolves sitting at 4-6 (2-4 Sun Belt) and just two regular-season games remaining.

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The decision came two days after Arkansas State suffered a 28-21 loss to Coastal Carolina. Jones finished his six-year tenure with a 30-43 record. His best season came in 2024, when the Red Wolves won eight games and claimed the 68 Ventures Bowl. The school had rewarded him with a contract extension through 2029 that December.

However, Jones’ record over the last two seasons makes his dismissal more complicated than a straightforward case of a coach failing to build a competitive program. Arkansas State had reached three consecutive bowl games under his leadership, including victories in the 2024 68 Ventures Bowl and 2025 Xbox Bowl.

The 2025 campaign was particularly noteworthy. Arkansas State started 1-4 but recovered to finish 7-6 and qualify for a bowl game. It was the only FBS team to begin the season with four defeats in its first five games and still become bowl eligible that year. The Red Wolves subsequently defeated Missouri State in the Xbox Bowl, giving Jones consecutive postseason victories.

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That turnaround makes the subsequent decline stand out. After an 8-5 finish in 2024 and a 7-6 record in 2025, Arkansas State fell to 4-6 this season. The back-to-back defeats against UL-Monroe and Coastal Carolina proved particularly damaging, with the Red Wolves slipping to ninth in the Sun Belt standings.

However, his departure still has some loose ends. ESPN reported that Jones was told he would be out at the end of the season, and the school has yet to decide whether he will coach the team’s final two games.

The timing also leaves Arkansas State with a contractual obligation to address. Jones signed an extension in December 2024 that kept him under contract through December 31, 2029. According to local reporting from KAIT8, his annual salary was $825,000, with a reported buyout ranging from $600,000 to $1.5 million depending on the terms of his next employment.

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Jones’ departure also closes a chapter that began after his difficult exit from Tennessee in 2017. He had previously led the Volunteers to consecutive 9-4 seasons in 2015 and 2016, but a 4-6 start in 2017 resulted in his dismissal. His Arkansas State tenure offered an opportunity to rebuild his standing as a head coach, and the consecutive bowl victories suggested he had made progress before this season’s downturn.

With his dismissal, Jones became the seventh FBS head coach fired during this cycle. He joins Scotty Walden, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Sam Houston’s Phil Longo, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, NC State’s Dave Doeren, and Maryland’s Mike Locksley.

Another Coaching Shake-Up Emerges From the NAIA Ranks

The third coaching change of the day came outside the FBS. According to a post from On3’s Pete Nakos, sources indicated that the University of the Cumberlands had fired head coach Shan Housekeeper.

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Housekeeper took over the Williamsburg, Kentucky, program in January 2022. He became the sixth head coach in program history after spending 14 years on the coaching staff at Georgetown College.

During his first four seasons with the Patriots, Housekeeper recorded a 20-20 overall record and went 8-18 in Mid-South Conference play. His teams posted records of 5-5, 6-4, 5-5, and 4-6 during that stretch. Cumberlands closed out its season on Saturday with a 48-17 loss to Lindsey Wilson.

However, the Patriots’ 2026 campaign deserves a closer look before assessing Housekeeper’s overall record. Cumberlands finished 6-4, improving by two wins from the previous season and bringing his five-season record to 26-24. The team also went 2-3 in Mid-South Conference play this year.

The final defeat was particularly costly against a ranked opponent. No. 9 Lindsey Wilson ran for 282 yards at 10.1 yards per attempt, while Cumberlands surrendered three turnovers and six sacks. Despite recording 27 first downs and controlling possession for 39:28, the Patriots couldn’t keep pace with the Blue Raiders.

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Housekeeper’s playing background also made him a familiar figure within the program’s football community. Before coaching, he was a linebacker at Georgetown College from 1999 to 2002, helping the Tigers win two NAIA national championships and reach two more national championship games. He was also a two-time NAIA First-Team All-American and received the 2001 Don Hansen Linebacker of the Year award.

His reported departure has not yet been accompanied by a publicly available explanation from the university. On3’s report attributes the news to sources, while Cumberlands’ official coaching profile still lists Housekeeper as head coach. The circumstances behind the decision therefore remain unclear, particularly given the team’s improved 6-4 finish.

With UTEP and Arkansas State now facing coaching decisions and Housekeeper’s reported departure adding another opening to the list, the final weeks of the season could bring further movement. For the two FBS programs, the immediate priority will be determining who leads their remaining games and who takes charge of the next recruiting cycle.