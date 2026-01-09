3 College Football Teams Ready to Take Husan Longstreet After Transfer Portal Announcement

The stories of legacy QBs entering the transfer portal are in full swing. Auburn’s 5-star QB Deuce Knight decided to enter the transfer portal on December 30. Following in his footsteps, now USC’s prized 2025 commit, Husan Longstreet, has also done the same.

Longstreet’s name hasn’t yet been added to the portal, which signals efforts underway to keep him at USC. Nevertheless, since the decision is made and Husan is looking to start immediately in 2026, a return to the Trojans seems unlikely.

“He wants a chance to compete; that’s how you get better—only by playing,” Husan’s father, Kevin, said about his son’s portal decision. Amid the unexpected development, let’s look at his 3 top potential landing destinations for the QB.

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss’s explosive quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, has decided to return in 2026. Consequently, many would wonder why the team is even in the mix. Notably, Chambliss’ eligibility waiver request is still pending at the NCAA, and in a situation where it is rejected, seeking options seems natural. Currently, the transfer portal has Dylan Raiola and Sam Leavitt as the only experienced QBs better than Husan.

Leavitt is looking to head to Tennessee after his visit. At the same time, Dylan is trending towards Syracuse and Northwestern. Husan Longstreet, in that situation, comes with 4 years of eligibility and a higher upside in terms of talent. In his limited appearances in 2025, the QB completed 13 of his 15 passes, throwing for 103 yards and rushing for an additional 76.

Taking in Longstreet will enable Pete Golding to easily plan for three years with the QB. Moreover, the head coach can even repeat his 2025 deep playoff run in 2026, given he is also returning with many key starters. Landing the 6’1″ and 195 lb. won’t also be difficult since the team has deep ties with Husan, when Lane Kiffin and Co. recruited the 5-star QB, and the program was in his final four.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks might not have been on the list ideally, given that Dante Moore is still a sophomore. However, recent mock drafts have placed the QB as high as the top-five pick in the 2026 NFL draft. As a result, Dan Lanning could lose his ace QB sooner than expected when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls in. In Moore’s place, Husan Longstreet seems like an apt replacement.

The Ducks, too, were in the QB’s final four schools in recruitment before he chose USC, and Husan consistently spoke highly of Dan Lanning. “Coach Lanning, I love his personality, just the way he is… Everything he does, he attacks it,” Longstreet said. These old ties can resurface quickly if Lanning decides to go for the USC QB. As of now, the Ducks are trending to be the front-runner for the Corona, California, native, as per On3‘s Pete Nakos’ report.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are officially in the national championship final. Moreover, given their home advantage in the game, we could even see the team lifting the coveted trophy. Upon finishing the season, several players will depart, including Carson Beck, and Miami will have to build the foundations for the long term again. Who better than Husan Longstreet to steer the ship?

Longstreet is an elite pocket passer, similar to Carson Beck or Cam Ward, and will provide continuity in the offense. In the 2022 season, the QB threw for 4,000 yards and helped his Inglewood High School finish runner-up in the Southern Section Division 2. Thereafter, in 2023, the performances continued, and we saw the QB pass for 3,013 yards.

Like Oregon and Ole Miss, Miami also retains recruiting ties with Husan, since the program was in the player’s top 8. Owing to the connection and Longstreet’s fit in Cristobal’s offense, we could eventually see the program sealing the QB’s commitment sooner than expected.