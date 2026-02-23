340lb Longhorns Target With 36 Offers Makes Feelings Clear on Mike Elko’s Texas A&M

Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko find themselves in a tug-of-war situation. It’s for a 2027 class offensive lineman target who holds 36 offers and is already solidifying his relationship with the Aggies. He has already given a glowing review of one program, calling his visits there ‘like home,’ putting the other in a tough spot. This could cost Steve Sarkisian a chance to land an elite player for the Longhorns.

“Man, that’s all family. I can’t say enough about them… it just feels like home every time I go down there,” offensive lineman Ismael Camara said according to On3.

The battle for Camara is especially heated. Neither the Aggies nor the Longhorns has landed an offensive line commitment for the 2027 class. It automatically made him a top priority for both programs.

During the Texas A&M summer camp in College Station, Camara showed why there is so much hype around him. He handles multiple defensive linemen with confidence and strength, even while dealing with a foot injury. What’s most impressive about Camara is his sheer size and physique. He stands 6’6″ and weighs 340 pounds. As a junior, he lines up mostly at left tackle, takes snaps at defensive roles, and also serves on the punt unit.

Apart from Texas and Texas A&M, even Oregon, LSU, SMU, and Tennessee have official visits set with him. He is representing Senegal at the 2028 Summer Olympics, throwing the shot put. On top of it, he is playing various positions all at once: wide receiver, running back, and linebacker for the Doughboy 7v7 squad.

Apart from all of this, he is also preparing for track season. Even his offensive line coach made it clear how much attention his skills draw from everyone else.

“The conversations in the crowd every Thursday night, everyone was just watching him the whole time; it was really fun to be a part of,” Weston Griffis said to KLTV.

Camara’s interest in the Aggies is understandable, especially considering the program’s recent success in the trenches. Last season, Texas A&M’s offensive line earned the top grade in the country (95.2), allowing few sacks and consistently creating running lanes. It certainly is an appealing prospect for any elite lineman.

However, they are not the only teams that are interested in him. He even visited Alabama and spent time with two former NFL first-round players: Tyler Booker, who went No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys, and JC Latham, who went No. 7 overall to the Tennessee Titans in 2024.

Now that they have targeted Camara, the Aggies are also pursuing other key targets.

Mike Elko targets other key players for the 2027 class

Mike Elko’s 2027 class already has 10 commits, and he is working to add more elite players, including defensive targets like three-star lineman Myles Smith and four-star safety Gavin Williams. There is a three-star defensive lineman, Myles Smith, who is from Inglewood, California.

Then there’s another four-star safety, Gavin Williams, who is entering his senior season at Damien High School in La Verne, California. Williams released his top five teams this week: Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. The exciting part is that he’s also planning to visit College Station officially on June 5.

He was also highly productive last season. Last season, he recorded 401 yards and four touchdowns with a career-high of 63 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass deflections, and five tackles for loss, showcasing his worth to the team.

With an official visit to College Station on the horizon, Elko and the Aggies are positioning themselves to win a crucial recruiting battle for one of the nation’s most versatile young linemen.