345lb OT Who Rejected Texas, UNC Ruled Ineligible by NCAA Just 42 Days Before Season Kickoff

Jai’Lun Hampton could have worn Texas or UNC colors. He chose NC State instead, betting on one last season to turn a 345-pound frame into a pro future. Six weeks before the Wolfpack’s opener, the NCAA said no. His 2026 season is over before it began.

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The NCAA denied Hampton’s request for a sixth year of eligibility, ruling him ineligible to play this season. NC State beat writer Noah Fleischman noted that Hampton was expected to be an important backup on the offensive line this fall. When the 22-year-old learned about the NCAA’s call, he said the late decision ended his final college season and removed any remaining D1 or D2 eligibility.

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“Unfortunately, I’ve been informed that my NCAA medical hardship waiver from my JUCO season was denied. I wasn’t made aware of the final decision until after I had already participated in spring football this semester. Because of that, it triggered my 10th semester of eligibility, making me ineligible to compete at the Division II level as well as Division I,” Jai’Lun Hampton wrote on Instagram.

Hampton began at Iowa Western, a junior college powerhouse, in 2021. But he redshirted his debut season before leading his team to a national title as a sophomore. Then he transferred to Charlotte, but he didn’t take a single snap before joining the Skyhawks. Two seasons at UT Martin later, he picked NC State over Texas and UNC, only to see that final shot vanish before fall camp.

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Missing two college seasons never helps a player aiming for one last showcase. Now both Hampton and NC State pay the price. For a line that needed a veteran border, losing a 345-pound tackle who ate up snaps in every game hurts immediately. Major programs noticed his junior college rise. Hampton picked NC State, leaning on trust built with the Wolfpack’s offensive line staff. Now that bond will be tested without him on the field.

The OT requested a medical waiver for his redshirt season in JUCO, but the NCAA found he didn’t meet the criteria for an extra year of eligibility. What makes this harder is that the decision arrived after Hampton had already joined NC State and taken part in spring practice. That now prevents the OT from not only playing for the Wolfpack but also playing for JUCO.

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With kickoff just 42 days away, Hampton was set to take his first snaps in Raleigh this August. Instead, his next move must come outside college football, if the door opens at all.

The NC State OT’s reaction tells a lot about him

Jai’Lun Hampton came to NC State to strengthen his final season and push toward the pros. The waiver denial changed that plan overnight. Even then, his Instagram post showed more thanks than bitterness.

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“Football has been my first love and has truly changed my life. It has opened doors I never imagined, built lifelong relationships, and taught me lessons that I’ll carry with me forever. While this isn’t the outcome I hoped for, I trust that God’s plan is greater than my own, and I know He never makes mistakes,” wrote Hampton.

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His words show faith and a fighter’s mindset. Even with this season lost, he still took time to thank the people who helped him get this far.

“To every coach, teammate, trainer, mentor, family member, and supporter who has believed in me throughout this journey, thank you. Your encouragement, prayers, and unwavering support have meant everything to me. Every challenge, every setback, and every opportunity has helped shape the man I am today,” added Hampton.

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With college eligibility exhausted, his next chance to play must come at the pro level, if that path opens. What do you think?