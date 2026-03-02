319lb Iowa Football OL Goes Viral for His Hairstyle on Final NFL Combine Day

The NFL Scouting Combine heads towards its final day, and the hype, surprisingly, isn’t around prospects’ workouts or interviews but rather their hairstyles. Just ahead of the drills, a 319lbs offensive lineman of the Iowa Hawkeyes drew massive attention because of his eye-catching mullet, which made him the most talked-about player of the day.

Gennings Dunker didn’t need a viral drill to make his presence felt; his red hair mullet, thick mustache, and eye-catching frame made him instant eye candy for all NFL teams. His bold look made him stand out in the crowd, as fans engaged in nonstop chatter about his look, claiming his hairstyle was more than just a style statement; “that’s a legacy.”

OLs often fly under the radar unless they miss a block, but that position has seen the rise of outsized and colorful personalities in recent times. Gennings Dunker is perhaps leaning into this cultural shift, proving that the big guys up front can market themselves just as effectively as skill players. A look can quickly become a brand with which fans will resonate.

Even analysts couldn’t hold back their praise for Dunker’s bold move. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen praised him on the show, which grabbed more attention for his move. Along with him, other media personalities like Ian Rapoport called Dunker’s move “a work of art.” But let’s not forget, even though his hairstyle became a talking point, what really matters is his football skills.

Dunker’s mullet encapsulates the notion of the tough, no-nonsense brand of football the Hawkeyes have gained a reputation for. Iowa has a proven pipeline of fundamentally sound and trench-battling offensive linemen, and Dunker’s retro look feels like a tribute to that old-school physicality. And while the mullet is drawing headlines, Dunker’s on-field performance and impressive Combine numbers, like a 5.18 40-yard dash at 319 pounds, show there’s substance behind the style, building on a college career where he was a key part of an offense that rushed for over 200 yards in five games.

Iowa’s offensive tackle has wide mass and a large frame, which already makes him perfect eye candy for the teams. Draft analyst Mel Kiper ranks Dunker the seventh-best OT in the 2026 class, and that projects him to go early to mid-third round. Now, three teams might show an interest in him: the Los Angeles Chargers, who need more offensive line players on the team around QB Justin Herbert to save him from getting sacked.

Then there’s the New England Patriots, who need an excellent protector for Drake Maye, who was sacked six times in their Super Bowl game. So, with these two teams lining up for him, Dunker’s stock could see his stock surge. But for now, fans can get over his hairstyle at the combine as they are filling up the comment section with love and praise.

Fans are losing their cool over Iowa OL’s hairstyle

Well, the NFL Combine has always served as a stage for players to grab attention for weird things. Back in 2024, Virginia’s safety Jonas Sanker grabbed a lot of attention because of his identical appearance to quarterback Jalen Hurts. That moment led to various memes circulating, and it became an overnight buzz.

So, when Gennings Dunker decided to walk in with a unique hairstyle and appearance, he knew what he was doing. Fans now call his move legendary, saying, “He’s the definition of aura farming.”

By cultivating this viral moment, Dunker successfully kept himself in the headlines, potentially improving his draft stock, and that’s what happened. One fan cracked his strategy and said, “That’s why he’s a solid 2nd round pick. Anyone committed to that hair is a beast of a human.”

The only thing fans can focus on is Dunker’s bold move that could have always turned out the wrong way. Because you never really know what will impress the fans and scouts. But he got lucky, unlike Shedeur Sanders last year, whose confidence pushed his draft stock way down from what anyone had imagined. Now, fans are just filling up the comment section, saying, “That mullet’s carrying him to the 2nd round single-handedly.”

Dunker’s viral moment is a reminder that the Combine is as much about marketing as it is about metrics, and his unforgettable look has already won over the court of public opinion. That surprise element shows how much this moment means to Dunker, and that’s what’s making fans excited, too, as they said, “That mullet is legendary.”

With so much hype around his draft stock surge, it will be interesting to see if this move actually pulls off a 2nd-round pick for Gennings Dunker or not.