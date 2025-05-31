310lb Texas Target Sends Bold Michigan Message for Sherrone Moore as 4-Team Race Gets Intense

When it comes to luring talent, Sherrone Moore is playing the flip game best. Even though the Wolverines didn’t win the national championship last year, Moore has made a big name for himself in recruiting. It all started when he managed to flip 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU to Michigan. Now, he’s trying to pull even more talent away from other teams. He’s looking to bring in linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Auburn for a visit next weekend, and he’s doing the same with Clemson’s 4-star defensive back Shavar Young Jr. It’s clear they’re building something big in Ann Arbor. So, when a highly rated recruit (at least a 4-star) reaches out to Moore and his team, it signals big things are brewing this offseason.

One of those big names is Malakai Lee, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle from Honolulu. Four top schools are now in the running for him: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Texas. On3 ranks him as the No. 118 overall player and the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. He’s also the No. 2 player in Hawaii, making him one of the hottest prospects to watch in college football recruiting.

Georgia already hosted him for an official visit back in April. Now, he has visits set up with the other three schools: Alabama on May 30th, Texas on June 6th, and Michigan on June 20th. The clock is ticking as these major programs fight to land one of the country’s best offensive line talents. Michigan, especially, is pushing hard in the race for this Top 100 offensive lineman from Kamehameha High in Honolulu.

On May 31, TheWolverine.com shared Lee’s thoughts on what makes the Wolverines a special draw for him. “I think it’s the fact that Coach (Sherrone) Moore is a former offensive lineman,” said Lee. “Coach (Grant) Newsome is a great coach. They’ve kept a good relationship with me and my family. They make sure to take care of us whenever we go out there. It’s been a well-kept relationship with them since they started recruiting me two years ago.” So, Michigan’s strong connection and trust are clear factors keeping them in the hunt.

With Sherrone Moore’s sharp offensive mind leading the way, Michigan’s offense is firing on all cylinders. The Wolverines boasted stars like QB J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards, creating an electric offense that attracts top recruits. So, it’s no surprise that Lee is drawn to Michigan’s program. “To play at Michigan would be great. Any school I would go to would be great, but I think it means more being a Michigan offensive lineman,” he said. His interest makes perfect sense—this is a place where offensive dreams take flight.

With USC and BYU out of the picture, Michigan’s path is clear to land one of the top targets of the cycle. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome has been a regular visitor to Hawaii, strengthening the bond with this top prospect. “It’s good to build a relationship with your position coach before you even get there, so you know what you are getting into,” he said. “I look forward to talking to him. We always have good conversations. It’s always a checkup and keeping it simple.” The connection is strong, and the Wolverines are pushing hard to seal the deal.

Not only this, Michigan’s offense is getting a major boost with new QB Bryce Underwood, the nation’s former No. 1 overall recruit. Lee has already seen Underwood in action. “I got to see Bryce Underwood practice when I was there (in the spring), and he looks so good. That’s another big thing for me—they got the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025. And he’s out there slinging it. He’s balling. I can’t wait to see how they do this season, and I’m looking forward to seeing him play,” stated Lee.

However, this upcoming official visit will be his 4th time setting foot on Michigan’s campus. But what keeps bringing him back to Ann Arbor? “I like the people and the culture. I like the effort they put into their strength (training) and their practices… I’m really looking forward to getting back out there for my official visit,” Lee added. So, the excitement is real, and the stage is set.

But nothing is set in stone. Lee has visited other campuses, too, and his positive thoughts on them could make landing this offensive tackle tough for Michigan.

Sherrone Moore’s top OL target is still weighing his options

Malakai Lee made his way back to Athens and left with a strong impression. Georgia rolled out the red carpet—and it showed. “Georgia knocked it out of the park,” said Lee after the visit. “They were so caring for me and my family. The southern hospitality at Georgia was great. Then seeing G-Day was awesome too. I got to see the players work and the coaches coach, then right after the game, Coach [Stacy] Searels was already grading the players like a real game, so that was great to see too. Georgia football is going to be Georgia football, especially under Coach [Kirby] Smart, and it was an overall great experience at Georgia.”

So, the Bulldogs are firmly in the mix, and the culture in Athens clearly left its mark. However, Alabama isn’t backing down. The Tide have been in steady pursuit of Lee all year, and he’s set to return to Tuscaloosa this week as Kalen DeBoer and OL coach Chris Kapilovic turn up the heat. “Alabama football is great, and I really like Coach DeBoer and Coach Kap (Chris Kapalovic). They both seem like great guys. I saw a lot on the unofficial visit. They answered a lot of my questions and I like how the program is going in the right direction,” said Lee. Honestly, the new era under DeBoer is gaining momentum, and Lee is paying close attention.

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas also made Malakai Lee’s cut and is ready to make a big impression during his official visit. Don’t underestimate Sark; he’s a flashy recruiter. Texas actually brought in the top-ranked recruiting class for 2025, with Georgia and Alabama right behind them at No. 2 and No.3.

However, when it comes to the 2026 class, none of these SEC powerhouses are currently at the top. Instead, USC, LSU, and Ohio State are in the spotlight. So, for Malakai Lee, it’s now all about which school checks every box for him. The recruiting battle for him, right now, is essentially three SEC teams against one Big Ten team.